US crude flows to Asia are poised to surge in the final months of the year and into early 2023 in response to the recent opening of the arbitrage window for US oil. The upswing comes after the trade cooled a bit in the first nine months of 2022, when Northeast Asia's top three crude buyers — China, Japan and South Korea — together imported 513,000 barrels per day of US crude, down 118,000 b/d compared to the same period last year, according to official data. While politics and lingering trade issues still help inform China's approach, market factors like the discount of US crudes to global competitors and this year's realignment of global crude flows, are influencing buying habits in the region more. Chinese imports of US crude plunged by 50%, or 141,000 b/d, to 144,000 b/d in January-September. compared to the same period in 2021. Trading sources said the drop is likely a reflection of last year’s figures being inflated by China's desire to meet the terms of a trade war truce that it struck with the previous US administration of President Donald Trump. “It’s more of a gesture,” one source noted. But China-US tensions have risen this year, stoked by disputes over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and he added that US arbitrage economics have not been compelling for Chinese refiners for much of this year. These days, it “has to make economic sense to buy” US crude for China's refiners, said a Chinese market source. South Korea has been Asia’s most consistent buyer of US crude, importing 354,000 b/d in the first nine months, up by 19,000 b/d from a year ago. South Korean refiners generally enjoy additional benefits over other Asian buyers when it comes to US crude. A free trade agreement with Washington and Seoul's freight rebates — designed to encourage refiners to diversify their crude sources — help reduce their costs.

