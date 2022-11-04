It is election day and over the last few days we’ve been taking a look at some of the candidates up for election today. In addition to candidates for various office, many Kankakee County residents will be asked to determine the fate of varying referenda on the ballot. One of the questions involves the City of Kankakee and whether or not they should retain home-rule authority. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis explains.

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO