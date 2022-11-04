Read full article on original website
Kankakee voters to decide fate of home rule authority
It is election day and over the last few days we’ve been taking a look at some of the candidates up for election today. In addition to candidates for various office, many Kankakee County residents will be asked to determine the fate of varying referenda on the ballot. One of the questions involves the City of Kankakee and whether or not they should retain home-rule authority. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis explains.
Bourbonnais residents decide fate of referendum
It is election day and over the last few days we’ve been taking a look at some of the candidates up for election today. In addition to candidates for various office, many Kankakee County residents will be asked to determine the fate of varying referenda on the ballot. One of the questions involves increasing the sales tax in Bourbonnais by a penny on the dollar. Village Marketing and Community Relations Manager Lindy Casey.
Bourbonnais Fire ask taxpayers for increased funds
It is election day and over the last few days we’ve been taking a look at some of the candidates up for election today. In addition to candidates for various office, many Kankakee County residents will be asked to determine the fate of varying referenda on the ballot. One of the questions involves granting the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District increased taxing authority. Fire Chief Jim Keener says there are three reasons the department needs the increased funds.
Weather kept numbers down at weekend rally
Saturday’s weather is thought to have kept numbers down at a rally held by the Kankakee County Democratic Central Committee at Perry Farm. Many Democratic Candidates for state-wide offices were on hand for the rally, including Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza who said the rally was important as we head into election day tomorrow.
BBN takes step to abate taxes
The first steps were taken last night in a years-long tradition of the Village of Bourbonnais rebating the amount of village funds used to make bond payments in the Village. Village Finance Director Tara Latz said the Village Board has taken that action for as long as she can remember.
It’s Election Day
It is election day today as voters go to the polls to decide several state-wide races, local county board seats and the fate of several referenda. Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson says polls are now open and will be open until seven tonight. Hendrickson says so far, voter turnout has...
BBN Community Campus takes another step forward
The Village of Bourbonnais Community Campus Project took another step forward last night. During the meeting of the Bourbonnais Village Board, the Board okayed the low bid from Johnson Downs to begin work on the project behind village hall. Mayor Paul Schore said overall they were happy with the bids they received.
