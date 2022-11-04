Read full article on original website
Concert announcement for Lincoln County Fair at 3pm today
North Platte, NE - The Lincoln County Fair is set to announce a concert for their 2023 County Fair in July today at 3pm. We'll post the announcement here once it's been made. You'll be able to watch the announcement from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte via our North Platte Post Facebook page.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
News Channel Nebraska
Gusty winds capsize kayaks, force event participants to shore at Lake McConaughy
OGALLALA - Kayakers had to be rescued when strong southwest winds picked up during an event at Lake McConaughy Saturday in Keith County. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Rescue says they rescued an individual whose kayak capsized along Kingsley Dam. The female kayaker was in the water for over 10 minutes. They also rescued two other people off the rocks on the dam.
Scholarship application opens at Mid-Plains Community College
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Mid-Plains Community College scholarship application is now open at: mpcc.awardspring.com. Students planning to attend MPCC during the 2023-24 academic year have until March 1 to turn the application in. More than $1 million worth of funds in academic and program-focused areas are up for grabs. Applicants must...
Custer County businesses fully compliant in alcohol inspections
During the evening hours of Wednesday, November 2, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Custer County. In total, 10 businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
Ga. man fined for illegal deer hunt arranged by North Platte outfitter
LINCOLN — A Georgia hunter was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution on Friday for illegally shooting two mule deer while guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter. Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, is the third person prosecuted by federal officials for illegal hunts...
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
North Platte High grad receives national award for 'Teaching Excellence'
The NEA Foundation announced today that five public school educators will receive one of public education’s highest honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, recognizes educators for their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession. The 2023 awardees are:
Allo commits to continued support of employees serving in Guard, Reserves
On Thursday, ALLO signed another Statement of Support for the Nebraska ESGR at the Readiness Center in North Platte, NE. Previously, a Statement of Support was signed in 2018 in partnership with Nelnet. By signing the statement, ALLO pledges that they will continue to comply with the Uniformed Services Employment...
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
