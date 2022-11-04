ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

knopnews2.com

Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gusty winds capsize kayaks, force event participants to shore at Lake McConaughy

OGALLALA - Kayakers had to be rescued when strong southwest winds picked up during an event at Lake McConaughy Saturday in Keith County. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Rescue says they rescued an individual whose kayak capsized along Kingsley Dam. The female kayaker was in the water for over 10 minutes. They also rescued two other people off the rocks on the dam.
KEITH COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Custer County businesses fully compliant in alcohol inspections

During the evening hours of Wednesday, November 2, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Custer County. In total, 10 businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
North Platte Post

North Platte High grad receives national award for 'Teaching Excellence'

The NEA Foundation announced today that five public school educators will receive one of public education’s highest honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, recognizes educators for their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession. The 2023 awardees are:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://northplattepost.com/

