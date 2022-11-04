ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Orange Host Seminoles in Dome Finale

Syracuse fans have one last chance to see the Orange in action at the JMA Wireless Dome when they host Florida State on Saturday at 8 p.m. It's Senior Day at the Dome and those playing their last home contest will be honored in a pregame ceremony and, in what has become a tradition under head coach Dino Babers, will take part in a Senior Walk postgame.
Former Syracuse AD Crouthamel Passes Away

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse University Athletics Director Jake Crouthamel passed away this morning at the age of 84. His influence was felt in all aspects of athletics. He facilitatied conference play in the BIG EAST for all sports, opened the famously-known Carrier Dome in 1980, upgraded facilities for student-athletes and department staff, and hired and retained national championship coaches in John Desko, Dick MacPherson, Roy Simmons Jr. and Jim Boeheim. Crouthamel embodied great success for Syracuse Athletics. The legacy he leaves behind is expansive. He will forever be Orange.
Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
Orange Soar Over Mountain Hawks

Syracuse (1-0) opened its 121st campaign with a victory over Lehigh (0-1), 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter. The triumph came in the first outing...
Q&A with Kyra Wood

​​​​​​As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Colgate in the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, Nov. 10 (7 p.m., ACCNX), we begin our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with sophomore captain Kyra Wood. Who is...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.  Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
Orange Picked for Back-to-Back Prime Time Games

Syracuse is set for back-to-back primetime games after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that 'Cuse will occupy the 8 p.m. ACCN timeslot for the second week in a row when the team travels to Wake Forest on Nov. 19. The Orange host Florida State in the Dome finale this Saturday...
'Cuse Offense Stifled at Pitt

Despite a defensive effort that forced two interceptions and seven punts, Syracuse fell 19-9 on the road at Pittsburgh. Making his first career start, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed eight passes on 23 attempts for 120 yards. For a third-straight game, Ja'Had Carter came away with an interception, while Isaiah Johnson also picked off the Panthers in the loss. Syracuse's defense had 10 quarterback hurries, including three from Marlowe Wax, who led the Orange with 13 total tackles.
Johnson Propels #4 Syracuse to ACC Semifinal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer advances to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Semifinal for the first time since 2015 as Levonte Johnson's goal in the 86th minute lifted 'Cuse past No. 7 seed North Carolina in the Quarterfinals. The 1-0 victory marks Syracuse's first ACC Championship win since 2019.
Orange Top Cavaliers Sunday Afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball (11-13, 7-7 ACC) emerged victorious over Virginia (11-14, 3-11 ACC), 3-1, inside the Women's Building on Sunday afternoon. "I'm so proud of our team today," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "Today we wanted to serve well, make sure that we win the passing game, and achieve balance. We were able to achieve all of these things today which helped us get the win."
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Johnson and Thompson Garner CHA Honors

Juniors Hannah Johnson and Sarah Thompson are the College Hockey America Defenseman and Forward of the Week, respectively, for their performance in a weekend sweep of Lindenwood. Both Johnson and Thompson are regulars on Syracuse's power play and penalty kill units. The Orange rank seventh nationally in power play goals and are tied for first in shorthanded goals.
Men's Rowing Completes Fall Season at Princeton Chase

The Syracuse men's rowing team completed its fall season with a strong showing at the Princeton Chase on Lake Carnegie on Sunday afternoon. The Orange varsity eight crew, which was the top collegiate boat at the Head of the Charles two weeks ago, continued its winning ways finishing the three-mile chase in 12:59.826, nearly four seconds ahead of Princeton (13:03.294). Additionally, Syracuse's top four earned the win in the afternoon session finishing in 14:06.464, edging Princeton once again (14:09.221).
Orange Set to Race at Princeton Chase

The Orange women's rowing team will race at the Princeton Chase on November 6th on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J. Syracuse will have its entire roster compete this weekend after splitting the last prior two weekends at the Head of the Charles and the Head of the Fish. At the Princeton Chase, the Orange will race five eights in the Women's Collegiate 8 at 10 am. At 12:20 pm, Syracuse will have three entries in the second round of Women's Collegiate 8 followed by seven Syracuse pairs competing in the Women's 2.
