The Orange women's rowing team will race at the Princeton Chase on November 6th on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J. Syracuse will have its entire roster compete this weekend after splitting the last prior two weekends at the Head of the Charles and the Head of the Fish. At the Princeton Chase, the Orange will race five eights in the Women's Collegiate 8 at 10 am. At 12:20 pm, Syracuse will have three entries in the second round of Women's Collegiate 8 followed by seven Syracuse pairs competing in the Women's 2.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO