Robust Flanagan Bore Scoping Study, high-grade drill results: Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) sees exciting September quarter

kalkinemedia.com
Tartana, Queen projects garner attention as R3D Resources (ASX:R3D) wraps up September quarter
At the Tartana Copper Sulphate project, R3D Resources has started drilling to define northern oxide mineralisation and commissioned plant refurbishment. At the Queen Grade Zinc project, the first hole, TDH 24, has returned an encouraging intersection of 12 m @ 10.7% Zn. Low-grade zinc furnace slag/matte shipments re-commenced with a...
kalkinemedia.com
Ark Mines (ASX:AHK) completes second phase of drilling at Gunnawarra Ni-Co Project
Ark Mines (ASX:AHK) completed the second phase of drilling at its highly prospective Gunnawarra Nickel-Cobalt Project. Twenty-eight holes were drilled at an average depth of 30m, the deepest being 59m. During the drilling program, the company encountered lateritic material in many roclocations. Ark Mines has submitted the collected samples for...
kalkinemedia.com
Silica sand explorer and developer VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) looks to advance ahead after a busy September quarter
VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) has made notable progress across its asset portfolio, including the results of further bulk testwork programs at Arrowsmith North. VRX also declared a Mineral Resource Estimate for its Boyatup Silica Sand Project during the quarter based on the drill samples gathered. VRX has also advanced various infrastructural...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
ceoworld.biz
Five Ways Hydrogen Production Can Tackle Critical Energy Challenges
Hydrogen is the most abundant element on earth and has the most uncomplicated makeup of elements; only one proton and one electron. Although it doesn’t typically exist by itself in nature, it can be easily produced from diverse domestic compounds that contain it. As Hydrogen’s role in the renewable energy market continues to evolve, the conversation around how Hydrogen is produced and which method is the least environmentally risky and costly is still open for interpretation.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
kalkinemedia.com
Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5,290.58 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4,579.79 per share. * Revenue rose 9% to $76.93 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $77.68 billion. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1,832.00. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had risen by 5.5% this quarter and lost 4.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.69 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $521,284.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.58 thousand 5.29 thousand Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 thousand Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 thousand Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 thousand Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Precision BioSciences Inc expected to post a loss of 26 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision BioSciences Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Durham North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 75.2% decrease in revenue to $5.969 million from $24.04 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc is for a loss of 26 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision BioSciences Inc is $8, above its last closing price of $1.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.41 -0.46 Missed -11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.53 -0.54 -0.46 Beat 15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.58 -0.47 -0.52 Missed -9.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.59 -0.19 Beat 67.9 Jun. -0.38 -0.44 0.36 Beat 181 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.52 -0.50 -0.33 Beat 33.6 Dec. 31 2020 -0.02 -0.11 -0.44 Missed -304.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.67 -0.66 -0.50 Beat 24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:27 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
SSR Mining Inc expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* SSR Mining Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Denver Colorado-based company is expected to report a 2.2% decrease in revenue to $315.62 million from $322.85 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for SSR Mining Inc is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for SSR Mining Inc is $22, above its last closing price of $12.96. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.21 0.23 0.27 Beat 15.4 Mar. 31 2022 0.29 0.29 0.30 Beat 2 Dec. 31 2021 0.46 0.46 0.44 Missed -3.9 Sep. 30 2021 0.32 0.34 0.40 Beat 17.6 Jun. 0.35 0.37 0.46 Beat 26 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.37 0.43 0.47 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2020 0.54 0.52 0.50 Missed -4.5 Sep. 30 2020 0.31 0.29 0.49 Beat 67.5 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 14:32 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Arianne Phosphate Has Capacity To Meet Growing Demand As Electric Vehicles Transition To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries
The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is fraught with controversial opinions; companies and consumers alike have all but waged war over how to make the best battery possible. For decades, companies — specifically North American companies — placed their bets on lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on lithium, cobalt, and nickel resources.
takeitcool.com
Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic. Report Features Details. Product Name Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic. Process Included. CFRP Production...
Zacks.com
3 Diversified Operations Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
HON - Free Report) , General Electric (. The Zacks Diversified Operations industry includes companies that operate in various end-markets, including oil & gas, industrial, electronics, power, aviation, technology, finance, healthcare, chemical, non-residential construction, and transportation. Such companies manufacture and provide equipment and solutions, including bioprocessing products, molecular testing-related products, gas and steam turbines, generators, commercial jet engines, and engineered fluid-process equipment. The industry players also provide related services to a large customer base. In addition, a few companies offer services in the agriculture, marine and telecommunications markets, and are engaged in providing environmental and safety solutions. The diversified market operators have a vast global presence, with exposure in the United States, Japan, India, China, Canada and other countries.
kalkinemedia.com
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Icahn Enterprises LP <IEP.O>: Losses of 37 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Icahn Enterprises LP in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported losses of -37 cents per share, 18 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.77 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the oil & gas refining and marketing peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.34 billion from $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.07 -0.41 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.13 1.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.13 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.11 -0.55 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
alpenhornnews.com
Airport Solar Power market share to record robust growth through 2028
The latest research study on the Airport Solar Power market offers a valuable review of opportunities and other crucial factors for businesses hoping to generate significant profits throughout the anticipated timeframe of 2022–2028. Additionally, it aims to offer precise solutions to complex questions in an effort to lessen their effects, thereby simplifying the process of decision-making.
kalkinemedia.com
Dye & Durham Ltd expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Dye & Durham Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 12.5% increase in revenue to C$126.686 million from C$112.62 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Dye & Durham Ltd is for a loss of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Dye & Durham Ltd is C$31, above its last closing price of C$14.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 -0.05 Missed -130.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.09 0.08 -0.45 Missed -700 Dec. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.21 0.18 Missed -15.3 Jun. 0.18 0.19 0.09 Missed -51.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.08 0.08 -0.16 Missed -292 Dec. 31 2020 0.04 0.04 -0.41 Missed -1,218 .1 Sep. 30 2020 0.06 0.08 -0.37 Missed -582.6 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
