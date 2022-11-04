Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
baristanet.com
Get Tickets To Holiday Shows Kids Will Love
Now that the holidays are coming soon, it’s time to get in the spirit! Why not take the family to see a holiday-themed show that’s great for audiences of all ages? From classics like The Nutcracker to more recent trends like Baby Shark, there’s something for everyone, all season long!
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself!
N.J. pets in need: Nov. 7, 2022
Pet ResQ Inc. will hold a Walk Thru Tricky Tray on Nov. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Tenafly Elks in Tenafly. Patrons can buy tickets at the door for baskets; a $20 donation includes five chances for lower-tier items and one door prize entry. Single basket tickets will also be available for purchase to win one or more of 100 baskets. A cash bar will also be available. All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer foster-based rescue group.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
baristanet.com
‘In The Fire’ At Peak Performances Takes A New Look At Firefighting and Trauma
Montclair, NJ – In her performance, Holly Treddenick takes audiences with her on a journey to understand and connect with her firefighter father. In the Fire is a solo dance/aerial circus show that presents audiences with a different perspective of what first responders, specifically firefighters, go through. Due to the harrowing nature of what they are exposed to in the line of duty, many first responders experience trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but the discussion and research on these topics are only just beginning.
baristanet.com
Montclair Township Animal Shelter To Hold First Annual Pets for Vets Adoption Event
Montclair, NJ – To honor and thank members of the armed services this Veterans Day, Montclair Township Animal Shelter (MTAS) is proud to introduce their first annual Pets for Vets program with a $5 adoption fee for any shelter animal over one year of age. Individuals and immediate families...
The Review
Why is everything on Broadway closing?
Ask any avid theater goer what their Broadway must-see shows are and the response will likely be anything from theatrical classics such as “The Phantom of the Opera” or “The Music Man” to newer favorites such as “Beetlejuice” or “Dear Evan Hansen.” Despite the general popularity of the aforementioned shows, all four will be closed by February.
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
You can now visit the workshop where NYC's most famous holiday decor is made
The massive bows, angels, nutcrackers, lights and other festive decor that adorns New York City's most famous buildings comes together each year in a warehouse in Westchester County where hundreds of elves (ahem, employees) bring Christmas magic to life. This year, you can peek inside the 110,000-square-foot warehouse of American...
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?
Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
baristanet.com
Giveaway! Outpost in the Burbs Presents Lucy Kaplansky with Jesse Ruben Opening
Montclair, NJ — Outpost in the Burbs presents singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky on Friday, November 18th. This concert will take place at the First Congregational Church, 40 South Fullerton Avenue at 8 p.m. Jesse Ruben will open the show. One lucky winner will score a pair of tickets! To enter,...
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
Taste The Fall Harvest With These Seasonal Restaurant Menus In Bergen County
LT Bar + Grill(Ossiana Tepfenhart/self) Do you love the idea of tasting seasons? I do too, and the Garden State is a wonderful place to be for it. Why? Because our state's palate goes beyond the standard PSL and dives right into seasonal menus with a farm-to-table twist.
Wake up early Tuesday to catch the blood moon lunar eclipse in NYC
The moon in eclipse over New York City on May 15, 2022. This event was the first of two total lunar eclipses this year. The second will occur during the early morning of Nov. 8. Other celestial landmarks will also be viewable with the naked eye, such as neighboring red-orange Mars and the Pleiades star cluster. [ more › ]
From new brands to mini treats, Costco reportedly making some changes: Here’s what customers can expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday...
ETOnline.com
2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals
Celebs brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The event, put on by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, took place at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. The star-studded evening honored the achievements of the best fashion and accessory designers, so expectations for red carpet looks were high! See all the best-dressed celebs from the fashion-forward evening.
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie Heaven
(Valeria Boltneva/Pexels) Did you know that people are going meatless more often than ever before? It's true, veganism is hotter than ever before. Between 2014 and 2018, veganism grew by 600 percent in the United States. Needless to say, most of us have at least one friend who prefers to stick to a plant-based diet.
