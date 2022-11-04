Read full article on original website
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Maryland governor's race: 2022 election results
-- Democrat Wes Moore made history in 2022, becoming Maryland's first African American governor, beating out Republican Dan Cox. Moore defeated Cox, a first-term Republican state delegate who represents a district that encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. | EXPLAINER: How...
Fetterman beats Oz to flip Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes of maintaining control of the upper chamber. The win gives the party breathing room as it seeks to keep hold of its narrow Senate majority. It also serves as a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz in his competitive GOP primary despite concerns over the celebrity heart surgeon’s limited ties to the state. In his winning campaign, Fetterman overcame questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke just days before the state’s primary and struggling through his debate with Oz. He still has issues with auditory processing and uses closed-captioning technology to understand spoken words. “I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told his supporters early Wednesday morning. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone whose ever been knocked down that ever got back up.”
11 TV Hill: These states could determine balance of power in Congress
Control of Congress is on the line in this midterm election -- a decision that could come down to races in several battleground states. In Georgia, voters are heading to the polls in record numbers. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows U.S. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in a deadlock.
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the House
Democrats on Wednesday closely watched congressional seats in moderate suburban districts, outperforming expectations in hotly contested midterm elections. Ultimately, control of Congress was still uncertain. A district-by-district fight was underway for control of the House, with Democrats keeping seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island. Many districts...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Democrats pick up US Senate seat with Fetterman's Penn. win
President Joe Biden's Democrats picked up a key US Senate seat in swing state Pennsylvania, boosting their chances of retaining their razor-thin majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered during the campaign, will take over the post vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey -- making good on Democrats' hope to flip the seat and better their chances to retain Senate control.
Governor Evers Beats Michel—and Democrats Have Life in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won another term in office, after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in their neck-and-neck contest, according to three major networks.Speaking from Milwaukee in the early hours of Wednesday, Michels said he had called Evers to concede. “Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up,” he said, adding that he wished the Evers family well.Evers first won the seat in a 2018 upset after ousting incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Heading into 2022, he needed to recreate that same magic, with Wisconsin remaining one of the most purple states in the nation. While former President Donald Trump...
Republicans scramble to climb blue wall in poor midterm performance
Control of House and Senate remains on knife edge as ‘red wave’ fails to take hold in surprising outcome of historically predictable elections
Live Election Results: Michigan State Legislature
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
President Biden stumps in Bowie for Democrats, GOP rallies voters
BOWIE, Md. -- With just hours to go until the polls open, President Joe Biden was in Maryland and Republicans held their own rally to energize voters. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The president picked Bowie State University in Maryland to make his...
US cyber officials: 'No evidence' of interference behind isolated Election Day equipment malfunctions
Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television's National Investigative Unit they see "no evidence" of any interference behind isolated election equipment malfunctions in a few states, including in Arizona and New Jersey. Election officials in those states have attributed the outages to technical issues that they said they were working...
Midterm media coverage: a night in search of a narrative
NEW YORK — (AP) — For news organizations covering the midterm election results, it was a night in search of a narrative. Tight races across the country confirmed the nation's divide and kept reporters — armed as they were with statistics and projections — wary of drawing conclusions about the political future. It was an election night that even TV news couldn't impose a storyline upon.
New foreign efforts underway to meddle in 2022 elections, cyber security experts say
WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security authorities are seeing new foreign influence activity this Election Day, as voting rights advocates spot a domestic disinformation effort pushing the baseless claim that any votes counted after Tuesday are fraudulent or evidence of corruption. In truth, there is no Election Day deadline for...
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
US officials confirm cyberattacks on election websites in ‘handful’ of states
Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television’s National Investigative Unit that cyberattacks occurred on Election Day against a “handful” of state election websites, with the largest and most sustained attack coming against web pages in Mississippi. Late Tuesday, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office issued a joint...
In western district, Democrat Tranel leads, but Zinke favored to win
Late on Tuesday, Democrat Monica Tranel was in the lead in the western district for the U.S. House of Representatives, but the race was still too close to call, according to the New York Times and Washington Post. Republican Ryan Zinke has been favored to win. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the New York Times had […] The post In western district, Democrat Tranel leads, but Zinke favored to win appeared first on Daily Montanan.
