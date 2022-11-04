Read full article on original website
Florida Department of Health in Alachua County Providing Lifesaving Naloxone to Reduce Substance Abuse Deaths
Press release from Alachua County on behalf of Florida Department of Health in Alachua County. ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County (DOH-Alachua) is announcing the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.
Alachua County is Now Under a Tropical Storm Watch
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Storm Nicole is large in size. Because of its size, Alachua County is likely to experience tropical storm force winds, with stronger gusts for an extended period of time beginning Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday. This will be more of a wind than a...
Run with the Cops Returns to SF’s Northwest Campus on Nov. 9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Run with the Cops returns to Santa Fe College Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the track on SF’s Northwest Campus, 3000 NW 83rd Street in Gainesville. It will be a morning of fun and fitness open to the entire community. The...
County Closings and Waste Collection for Veterans Day
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. The Alachua County Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, November 11. Animal Services Officers respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, to matters affecting public safety and animals in immediate danger. Citizens should dial 911 to report such emergencies on Sundays, holidays, and nightly between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. During regular hours (Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., excluding holidays). To contact Alachua County Animal Services, call 352-264-6870.
Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
Just Between Friends Holds Local Sale, Families Save and Make Money Selling Gently-Used Items
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just Between Friends (JBF), North America’s largest and leading children’s and maternity pop-up consignment community marketplace, will hold a sale in Alachua from Thursday, November 10 through Sunday, November 13. Located at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, the sale provides local families with a way to save and make money by selling gently-used children’s items.
Homeless man arrested for threatening member of logging crew with a knife at Newnans Lake State Forest
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Rasson Harrison, 52, was arrested yesterday after allegedly threatening a member of a logging crew with a knife on Newnans Lake State Forest property, which is adjacent to GRACE Marketplace. Harrison’s address is listed as GRACE Marketplace. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
Bo Diddley Mural Comes to Downtown Gainesville: Curator Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle teams up with mural artist JEKS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A mural of Bo Diddley is in progress on the side of Bosshardt Realty’s downtown office on 16 South Main in downtown Gainesville. The mural will feature two side profiles and two portraits of the late Bo Diddley, as well as his famous rectangular guitar. The mural project is curated by Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle and is being created by North Carolina-based mural artist JEKS. It is funded by State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture with support from Bosshardt Realty.
200+ Families Celebrate the Power of Reading with New Worlds Reading Initiative at The Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, hundreds of families and community members kicked off year two of the New Worlds Reading Initiative by celebrating Florida’s young readers and enrolling more K-5th grade students in the state’s first-of-its-kind, free literacy and book delivery program. Families gathered at The Swamp...
Free parent coaching available to district families through new partnership
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public School families will now have access to free, individualized parent coaching through the district’s new partnership with the Cook Center for Human Connection. The Cook Center is a national foundation established to provide mental health resources and support to children, families,...
City Observes Veterans Day Holiday on Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11. The Regional Transit System (RTS) will provide its holiday service, which runs between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., to routes 1, 2, 5, 8, 10, 13, 15, 16, 20, 26, 35, 43, 75, and 711. Please visit the RTS website and schedule pages for more information.
Schools closed Thursday
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the potential for high winds, power outages, and other effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, ACPS schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday, November 10, but will be open Wednesday, Nov. 9. Schools and offices are already scheduled to be closed Friday, November 11, for Veteran’s Day and will reopen on Monday, November 14.
Batman Tumbler donated to Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Coats donated a miniature Batman Tumbler to Santa Fe College in a ceremony today outside the Santa Fe College Police Department. Chuck Clemons hosted the event as the school’s Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the Santa Fe College Foundation. Clemons introduced...
Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
New voicemail implies that Bosshardt paid for GPD investigation of Drotos and Ryals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This morning, Ward Scott Files Podcast played audio of a voicemail in which Autumn Doughton of Bosshardt Realty explained to Gainesville Police Department Detective Ronny Pinkston that if GPD would re-submit a subpoena for information (presumably in the case against Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals, in which all charges have now been dropped), Bosshardt would pay the fee requested by the vendor.
One person hospitalized after head-on crash on SW 63rd Blvd
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 7, Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) received reports of a head-on collision on SW 63rd Blvd south of Archer Rd. When units arrived on scene, they found the vehicles with heavy front-end damage from an offset head-on collision. One vehicle was off the roadway with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. The other vehicle was completely blocking the roadway with the driver still inside the vehicle. Crews used extrication tools to remove the door to package the patient for transport to the local trauma center. The crash had the roadway closed for an extended period of time. ACFR reminds all drivers to remain alert and keep your eyes on the road when driving.
Homeless man on drug offender probation arrested on warrant for attacking a car with a large branch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daryl Timothy Robinson, Jr., 33, was arrested yesterday morning on a warrant for attacking an occupied car with a large branch, causing about $3,000 of damage. Robinson is on drug offender probation and allegedly had marijuana in his pocket and cocaine in his shoe when he was arrested.
Man charged with repeatedly stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Nicholas Irmen, Jr., 57, was arrested early this morning and charged with five different instances of stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to Haven Hospice Attic just after midnight last night in response to a burglary in progress. Officers reportedly found Irmen on the property, inside the gate, which was closed and locked; Irmen had allegedly climbed over the fence and was searching through items in a storage area when officers made contact with him.
GPD investigating two shooting incidents over the weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend; recaps are below. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Investigations are ongoing, therefore information is limited. CASE NUMBER 22-16907. On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers were dispatched...
