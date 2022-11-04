ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Truck outfitted with lasers, cameras maps streets, sidewalks for potential hazards

By Ted Scouten
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzw1q_0izFZ2b700

Truck outfitted with lasers, cameras maps streets, sidewalks for potential hazards 02:12

FORT LAUDERDALE - Outfitted with lasers and cameras a truck may look like it's mapping streets but it's actually after a lot more. On Friday, we found it surveying the Rio Vista Neighborhood.

"Where are the potholes, where are the swales that are not working properly? Where are the sidewalks that may have some trip hazards?" asked Elkin Diaz, who is the project manager with Fort Lauderdale Public Works.

The truck is driving around the city, about 50 miles a day, mapping out conditions on and around streets.

It collects not only pictures but more specific information, thanks to the lasers and LiDAR technology.

"Google Maps is just imagery, pictures. This has, every point will have an elevation, width, we'll be able to get measurements out of it," Diaz said.

Once collected, all the information will be analyzed and will map out where the problems are.

"Instead of going and hearing a complaint from a resident, 'Hey, there's a pothole in my road,' with this project we're going to be able to identify all the locations where the potholes are in our city," Diaz said.

George Butler has lived in Fort Lauderdale since the 70's. He saw the truck in his Rio Vista neighborhood and came to check it out.

"It sounds like a great idea, being proactive," Butler said. "If there's something that's going to be the matter, they have the capacity to take care of it before it really happens and how to go about it," he added.

In all this truck will travel on 715 miles of streets and alleyways. Down the road, it could also analyze the pavement, bridges, signs and sea walls.

"I think it's good the city is looking ahead seeing, identifying the problems before they appear," Diaz said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Transtalis said, "I'm proud that our City is looking to new technology and innovative ways to improve our infrastructure. Using this process not only saves money but will allow us to address issues and get people moving through Fort Lauderdale more efficiently and identify the most critical needs of our growing community."

The city told us this technology is in use in just two Florida cities, Fort Lauderdale and The Villages.

Diaz said it will take until February or March for the mapping to be complete. The data should be analyzed and ready for use in early Summer 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Tri-Rail services will be suspended in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole

MIAMI - Tri-Rail services will be suspended Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole.Tri-Rail service for Wednesday will end with train P630 as the last northbound (departing Miami Airport Station at 3:10 p.m. and arriving at Mangonia Park Station at 5:10 p.m.) and P637 as the last southbound (departing Mangonia Park Station at 4:25 p.m. and arriving at Miami Airport Station at 6:27 p.m.) to allow time to secure the corridor safely before the storm's anticipated landfall in the evening.Services will remain suspended on Thursday to allow time to inspect the corridor after the storm's departure and begin the recovery work to restore service for Friday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise

MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida sandbag distribution starts

DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents.CBS4'S Peter D'Oench spoke to one concerned homeowner at a site near the city's water treatment plant off Military Trail at 210 Goolsby Boulevard where residents received up to 10 bags of sand for free between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Ramona Myers said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years."We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
yachtingmagazine.com

‘Lady JJ’ For Sale in Fort Lauderdale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Denison Yachting says the 180-foot Heesen Lady JJ is for sale out of Fort Lauderdale. The asking price for the motoryacht is $39.9 million. Lady...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Davie police investigate deadly shooting in residential neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th Lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday. Details of the crime remain unclear as detectives currently looking into all the information they have. Officials confirmed that one...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Check your supplies ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole's arrival in Florida

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to hit somewhere along the state's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday as a strong storm or possibly a Category 1 hurricane.South Florida can expect heavy rains, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.CBS4's Nicole Lauren went to a Home Depot in Pinecrest to see if anyone was topping off their hurricane supply kit. She found the store was pretty calm and there were plenty of the basic supplies available.For those in South Florida who may be about to experience their first storm or those who dipped into their supplies since we are at the tail end of hurricane season, here are some things you should have on hand just in case.Batteries, flashlights, and water top the list. Your kit should also include something to charge your cell phone, non-perishable food items, toiletries, and cash. Rope comes in handy to secure loose items and it might not be a bad idea to have tarps in case of damage to your residence from flying debris. Insurance companies recommend that you take pictures of your property before and after the storm in case there is any damage.  
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track

Miami-Dade County is no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted slightly north and ...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nicole to bring gusty winds, heavy rain

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole. At 7 a.m., it was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph. Nicole is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday and begin strengthening. It is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. A Hurricane Watch, a Tropical Storm Warning, and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac

A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward public schools closed Wednesday due to Nicole

MIAMI -  Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools announced Tuesday that their schools will be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts.BCPS Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright announced all District schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 9. Also, all school-related activities, field trips and night classes are also canceled. Officials said that additionally, the School Board Meeting and Public Hearing (PBA Impasse Hearing) scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, have been rescheduled for Monday, November 14. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Schools will be closed in Palm Beach County on Wednesday and Thursday. 
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy