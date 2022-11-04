Read full article on original website
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
WATE
Tracking East Tennessee wildfires
High winds and dry conditions are affecting East Tennessee causing a spread of wildfires. High winds and dry conditions are affecting East Tennessee causing a spread of wildfires. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue. On October 13, Officers Derek Baird and John Shuler were the first two emergency responders to...
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
WATE
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.
WATE
Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties
Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue.
WATE
Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
WATE
Man arrested, accused of using dead woman's credit card
A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to a Madisonville woman after she was reported missing. The woman was found dead less than a week later. Man arrested, accused of using dead woman’s credit …. A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
LCSO: Fugitive suspected of stealing 2 vehicles caught after multi-county chase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man led Loudon and Blount County authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon that ended when his stolen truck rolled over and crashed in West Knox County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. The name of the man was not released. The man was taken...
dawgnation.com
Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t so much because Georgia outplayed Tennessee. To be sure, the Bulldogs did so in the 27-13 win over the previously unbeaten Volunteers. The final score does not capture how thoroughly the Bulldogs dominated Tennessee. The Bulldogs beat the Volunteers because at...
wvlt.tv
Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
Man charged with aggravated stalking by Lenoir City Police after viral videos
A man seen in a viral video was arrested with charges of stalking and harassing a former co-worker, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
KPD: 7 cars stolen in Knoxville after they were left running
The Knoxville Police Department warns drivers not to leave their cars running unattended after seven cars were stolen last week.
Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
