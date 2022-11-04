ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tracking East Tennessee wildfires

High winds and dry conditions are affecting East Tennessee causing a spread of wildfires. High winds and dry conditions are affecting East Tennessee causing a spread of wildfires. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue. On October 13, Officers Derek Baird and John Shuler were the first two emergency responders to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky

Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend.  Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties

Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested, accused of using dead woman's credit card

A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to a Madisonville woman after she was reported missing. The woman was found dead less than a week later. Man arrested, accused of using dead woman’s credit …. A man is accused of using a debit card belonging to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
MADISONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

