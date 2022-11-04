Fifty-thousand people, who may or may not be oblivious to the concept of a lazy Sunday morning, are geared up to hit the mean streets of NYC for the 2022 New York Marathon, restored to full glory for the first time in three years. They say it's the taking part that counts but not for Kenyan duo Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir who are both back to defend their titles. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2022 New Marathon live stream from anywhere.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO