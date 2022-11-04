Read full article on original website
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
White House is 'gleeful' today, former spokeswoman says
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is feeling “giddy” about the midterm election results, in which Democrats have greatly outperformed expectations.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON D.C. — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election. They defeated Republicans in a series of competitive races, defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Youngkin sends Pelosi handwritten apology after remarks about husband
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a handwritten apology following his remarks about the attack on her husband, Paul. A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed to The Hill that Youngkin sent her a note apologizing for his remarks and that Pelosi accepts the apology. Youngkin...
PHOTOS: Matt Gaetz wins election for fourth term in Congress
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Rep. Matt Gaetz won his reelection yesterday with ease, taking 67.83 percent of the vote. Gaetz told WKRG News 5 this election was like a performance review from his bosses, his constituents. “I am super excited,” Gaetz said at his watch party at a condo in Miramar Beach. “For me, […]
Who is Wes Moore, the first Black governor of Maryland?
The state elected the Democrat military veteran – who has never run for office – by a landslide
