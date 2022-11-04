ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A nugget from Thorin Oakenshield

“One hand full of rest is better than two fists full of labor and striving after wind.” Ecclesiastes 4:6

When watching epic films, we tend to appreciate simple wisdom acquired through difficult means. In J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit”, there is one such morsel. One of the protagonists, after fighting, rising, falling, inspiring, and realizing too late, he expires with a nugget of gold. Thorin Oakenshield, son of Thrian, son of Thror whispered his last words to Bilbo Baggins: “If more of us valued home above gold, it would be a merrier world.”

Society programs us to rush, to crave, to covet, and to distain. Society tells us that having time to rest or practice self-care is wasted time. Our job needs us too much. Our bank accounts will dwindle with time spent with family and friends over employers or co-workers. Our schedules are packed to tightly that we run ourselves ragged with nary a chance to recoup.

We are drawn to new, pretty, and clean things. Because of this, we are motivated to work harder and earn more and get more. “Stuff” is easier now then ever to buy. And we don’t tend to stop with cravings, we fall to coveting. We work longer and take on more in the pursuit of having “fun” stuff at the expense of debt and signing away months and years to pay for it.

When we don’t meet the expectations society or self puts on us, we tend to distain the things that we do have. Dissatisfaction is rampant in our society. Perhaps it’s because we’re always looking around us instead of within us (to the one who dwells within).

Thorin didn’t understand Bilbo and his simple shire ways until it was too late. Bilbo appreciated the simple things like his garden, armchair, and books. Thorin was consumed with rising higher, reaching farther, and possessing more. Thorin can represent the worldly aspirations while Bilbo can represent the heart of contentment in Christ.

As Christians we are meant to find contentment in Christ. We are designed to work to live not live to work. We are supposed to live simple and quiet lives. Ready to help when needed. Wonder where we would rank if we asked ourselves what do we value more home or gold?

We have so many gifts in our homes. Yet we get so distracted by the “gold” out there that we lose sight of the treasure already housed in our homes. Had Thorin realized the treasure he had with his kin and treasure trove, he may have had a much different end. Let us not become distracted like Thorin and become blind to the treasure in our own homes.

Thorin said, “if we value home above gold, our world will be a merrier place”. Think about the treasures abiding in your home. How much sweeter might they be if we valued them above the lure of “gold”, money or power or prestige.

Our treasure will look like spouses, kids, relatives, memories with loved ones, pets, gratitude, warm beds, suitable clothing, air conditioning, snacks in the pantry, inside jokes, warm hugs, good night kisses, jobs that pay for necessities, the Holy Spirit who directs and guides, joy and hope from salvation through Jesus, and a place in the redemption plan of God.

How much lovelier would these things appear and perhaps bloom if we valued them as the epitome of worth? Would our relationships look different? Would our possessions look different? Would our value of self look different?

If we hold to the ways of the world like Thorin did, our fate might look similar. A simple wisdom realized much too late. But if we grasp the preciousness of our gifts like Bilbo did, perhaps we can inspire others to do the same and lead lives of greater contentment and gratitude.

