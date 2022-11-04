Read full article on original website
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries. Police said they […]
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
Mississippi agencies searching for inmate who escaped during a court proceeding
Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from a Mississippi detention center during court proceedings. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department reports that Preston Hart, 29, escaped Tuesday. Hart was in custody on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting...
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
Mary Juanice Lowe
Mary Juanice Lowe, 79 of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Laurel Wood Assisted Living in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Saturday, January 16, 1943, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral in Laurel,...
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
Firefighters search for arsonist suspected in multiple overnight fires — two Mississippi churches, baseball field, gas station set ablaze
Mississippi fire officials in Jackson are investigating seven fires that they believe were intentionally set, including fires at two Mississippi churches. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department say the fires were set overnight early Tuesday morning in the area of Jackson State University. Dispatchers received calls about the fires starting...
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
George Jefferson Sims
George Jefferson Sims, 80, of Ovett, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, September 15, 1942, in Quitman, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000. DEMETRIC K BROOM, 29, of Lena, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $60,000. OTIS R CALHOUN, 50, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia,...
More arrests possible in deadly shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this week. Police arrested Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. He has been charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. This arrest is in connection to a fatal shooting on...
Alberta B. Riley
Alberta B. Riley, 84 of Ellisville, MS passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence in Ellisville, MS. She was born Sunday, May 15, 1938 in Columbia, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at West Ellisville Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery in Ellisville, Mississippi. Bro. Jerry East will officiate.
