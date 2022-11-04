DaBaby Sues Concert Promoter Who Accused Him Of Battery, Denies Attack

MEGA

DaBaby has denied laying a hand on the Florida concert promoter suing him over an alleged 2020 battery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DaBaby and his legal team are asking for the civil lawsuit to be thrown out of court.

MEGA

Back in February 2020, DaBaby and his company were sued by concert promoter Kenneth Carey . The man said he booked the rapper to appear at a Florida event.

Carey said DaBaby agreed to host the party for a flat rate of $20k. The rapper and his team arrived in town on time and were provided with a rental car. The promoter said the team returned the car with damages.

DaBaby and his team were reportedly charged $10k for the repairs.

The lawsuit said on the day Carey went to pay DaBaby his fee, the rapper’s team demanded an additional $10k to cover the cost of the damages that they paid for.

MEGA

DaBaby allegedly pressured Carey to hand over the additional money claiming it shouldn’t be an issue — pointing out that he had agreed to host the event at a discounted rate.

The promoter said he refused to pay the money which led to DaBaby and his crew allegedly assaulting him. The incident was partly caught on camera and showed DaBaby and his friends pulling down the man’s pants and proceeding to beat him up. They also poured apple juice on him.

On top of that, Carey said his phone, money, and credit card was stolen. To make matters worse, DaBaby didn’t even show up to the scheduled event.

Police arrested DaBaby and charged him with battery over the incident. The rapper denied the promoter’s claims. Carey sued DaBaby for breach of contract, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He seeks in excess of $6 million in damages.

In his response, DaBaby admitted certain actions but denied Carey was entitled to damages. He denied committing battery but admitted hitting another third-party present “once” with “an open hand.”

DaBaby admitted to signing a deal to appear at the event but said he terminated the deal “for cause.” As part of his defense, the rapper claimed that Carey and his friend tried to trick him on his payment.

MEGA

He said he learned the $20k was fronted by another man named Antonio , who told him the fee was for an entirely different weekend.

DaBaby then filed a countersuit against the promoter where he accused him of using his photo and name to promote their events without permission.

He said the defendants were “explicitly admonished by” his agents not to use his name or photo on promotional material. He is suing for unspecified damages.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of this case, a separate alleged assault victim suing DaBaby demanded his case move forward this week.