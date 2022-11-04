Read full article on original website
dogsRbest
4d ago
Judge Dorow did a perfect job with this case! No one needs to screw up the process so he gets the perfect opportunity of an appeal or a mistrial. Brooks is an embarrassment to the human race and unfortunately cannot be given the death penalty. If ANYONE deserves it......he does!
cheri Sandles
2d ago
We must keep everything neutral in this situation. Judge Dorow was suburbly patient with Brooks no matter what he pulled. Still, we must not influence anything in this case nor any other case. I don't know how she did it; we need more judges as her.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
CBS 58
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
mediamilwaukee.com
Darrell Brooks Apologizes to Court for His Disruptive Behavior
Witness testimony continued Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial who is charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Before the jury came out, Brooks issued a court apology for his actions last week, “It’s emotional for the families involved, my family and myself and I should carry myself better. I wasn’t raised that way and I owe you, your Honor, and the court an apology.” said Brooks. After he caused numerous disruptions prior and was removed from the courtroom, this statement shocked many.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Brian Moeller Strangled, Beat Mother to Death With Bat | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #60
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Brian Moeller was one of them. His release was discretionary. 60th in the...
CBS 58
West Bend police arrest armed man at library threatening staff to 'stop the voting'
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Bend police say they took a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after he arrived at the West Bend Community Memorial Library with a knife, demanding staff to "stop the voting." Police say the 38-year-old man was taken into custody and no injuries were...
CBS 58
Waukesha County judge rules military absentee ballots can be counted on Election Day
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Waukesha County judge ruled military absentee ballots can be counted with everyone else's on Election Day. Judge Michael Maxwell denied a motion for a temporary injunction on military ballots on Monday, Nov. 7. "I believe that our men and women that are fighting abroad...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
CBS 58
Milwaukee alderman continues to urge public safety as a bullet hit his home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee alderman is still in shock after a stray bullet entered his home over the weekend. Fourth District Alderman Robert Bauman wants the community to know that not even elected officials are immune to gun violence. On Sunday, around 2:30 p.m. a car traveling on...
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church recognized as Milwaukee County landmark
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, a historic Polish church in Milwaukee, has been recognized as a County Landmark.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Victim’s Mom Says AG Kaul’s Non-Response Was ‘Slap in the Face’
Maryann Gehring, the mother of 9-year-old murder victim Lisa Ann French, says it “was like a slap in the face” when Attorney General Josh Kaul walked away without response on video after being asked about Gehring’s comments that he failed her. “He doesn’t want to tell the...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
CBS 58
In final push, Mandela Barnes says he's an underdog whose campaign has outworked Sen. Ron Johnson's
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS58) -- Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes started his last day of campaigning by telling supporters if they are worried about the latest poll numbers, to vote. Barnes, who launched an election eve canvass at a Glendale home on Monday, is two points behind incumbent Senator Ron Johnson, according to the latest Marquette University poll.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a stab...
