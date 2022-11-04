ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 7

dogsRbest
4d ago

Judge Dorow did a perfect job with this case! No one needs to screw up the process so he gets the perfect opportunity of an appeal or a mistrial. Brooks is an embarrassment to the human race and unfortunately cannot be given the death penalty. If ANYONE deserves it......he does!

Reply
9
cheri Sandles
2d ago

We must keep everything neutral in this situation. Judge Dorow was suburbly patient with Brooks no matter what he pulled. Still, we must not influence anything in this case nor any other case. I don't know how she did it; we need more judges as her.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
WISCONSIN STATE
mediamilwaukee.com

Darrell Brooks Apologizes to Court for His Disruptive Behavior

Witness testimony continued Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial who is charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Before the jury came out, Brooks issued a court apology for his actions last week, “It’s emotional for the families involved, my family and myself and I should carry myself better. I wasn’t raised that way and I owe you, your Honor, and the court an apology.” said Brooks. After he caused numerous disruptions prior and was removed from the courtroom, this statement shocked many.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes

MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy