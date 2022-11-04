Read full article on original website
Local Law Enforcement Introduces Mental Health Liaison
Kieonna Pope was introduced by North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga, Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron, Johnson County Sherriff Brad Kunkel and CommUnity Crisis Service Executive Director Sarah Nelson as the mental health liaison serving their jurisdictions. Pope, an employee of CommUnity Crisis Services, will partner with the North Liberty...
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds,...
Iowa man arrested for OWI and drug charges after being found unconscious
An Iowa man was arrested last week after he was found unconscious behind the wheel and found to be under the influence. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy found 51-year-old Thomas Meyer of Parnell on the ramp from US 218 North to Highway 1 just before 1am. After he woke up, Meyer reportedly performed poorly on field testing and showed measurable signs of impairment. A search of his person allegedly found a bag of suspected meth in his front right pocket, and a glass pipe in the left pocket with suspected meth residue. A second pipe was located under Meyer’s vehicle seat.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott County deputies looking for woman that used stolen credit card
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are looking for a woman that used a credit card from a stolen wallet, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 11 vehicle burglary, where a wallet was stolen. According to crime...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
