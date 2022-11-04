An Iowa man was arrested last week after he was found unconscious behind the wheel and found to be under the influence. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy found 51-year-old Thomas Meyer of Parnell on the ramp from US 218 North to Highway 1 just before 1am. After he woke up, Meyer reportedly performed poorly on field testing and showed measurable signs of impairment. A search of his person allegedly found a bag of suspected meth in his front right pocket, and a glass pipe in the left pocket with suspected meth residue. A second pipe was located under Meyer’s vehicle seat.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO