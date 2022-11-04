Read full article on original website
Robert H “Bob” Bagley 1943~2022
Robert H “Bob” Bagley, 79, of Chambersburg, PA entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, Monday, November 7, 2022 in his home. Born June 11, 1943 in Pecos Army Air Field, TX, and raised in Stockton, CA., he was the son of the late Robert C. and Patricia C. (Kinney) Bagley.
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy 1941~2022
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy, 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 peacefully in her sleep. Born August 13, 1941 in Shamokin, PA, she was a daughter of the late Pete and Catherine Rumberger Scovern. Toni was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes...
Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022
Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
Laura Jane Wilhelm obituary ~2022
Laura Jane Wilhelm, 81, of Metal Township, Fort Loudon, passed away peacefully November 2, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Ida (Young) Hann. Following her husband’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1960, they married and settled on the family farm in...
Anthony J Bogden Jr. obituary 1947~2022
Anthony J Bogden Jr., 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gardens at Gettysburg. He was born September 4, 1947 in Ashland, PA the son of the late Anthony J. and Katherine Evankovich Bogden, Sr. Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary...
Caroline G Headley obituary 1919~2022
Caroline G Headley, 103, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. Passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of Dillwyn G. Gaunt and Anna C.L. Gaunt of Mickleton, NJ, and the widow of Conrad E. Headley, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 72 years. She...
Maynard Henry Bard obituary 1938~2022
Maynard Henry Bard, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maynard was born on June 16, 1938, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Orlen “Skinny” and Romaine Bishop Bard. Maynard married Sherry Dianne...
Kenn W Speaks obituary 1965~2022
Please join us in mourning the loss of Kenn W Speaks, 57, of Mercersburg, PA. Born June 21, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late James and Mary Speaks. Kenn was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1983. He later studied Computer Science at Hagerstown Business College, graduating in 2002.
Betty L Simmers obituary 1940~2022
Mrs. Betty L Simmers (Triesh), 82, of Waynesboro, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in her home. Born April 14, 1940 in Quincy Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chancey E. and Catherine G. (Haugh) Triesh. She attended Tomstown Schools. She and her husband, the...
Robert F Rockwell obituary 1959~2022
Robert F Rockwell, age 63, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Born February 22, 1959, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Robert E. Rockwell of Mercersburg, PA and the late Ruth A. Frank. Mr. Rockwell was a 1977 graduate of...
Alta Helen Holden obituary 1936~2022
Alta Helen Holden, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Scott Winfield and Leda Alta Newell Starr. She was a graduate of the former Quincy High School and went on to...
Virginia M Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Virginia M Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Health Center in Carlisle, PA. She was born July 3, 1929 in Tyrone Twp., Adams County, PA, to the late Paul W. and Nora Marie (Kuntz) Meals. Virginia graduated...
Betty C Sterner obituary 1945~2022
Betty C Sterner (Myers), age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Personal Care Center. Born August 14, 1945, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Viola C. Wetsel Myers. Mrs. Sterner was a 1964 graduate of...
Doris Sheila Keebaugh obituary 1945~2022
What a glorious day this 29th day of October, 2022. Doris Sheila Keebaugh, 77, of Needmore, PA left this earthly place for her heavenly realm. The angels are rejoicing with the death of one of His saints. Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD on March 18, 1945, the daughter of...
Patricia C Wright obituary 1935~2022
Patricia C Wright, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Patricia was born in Cumberland, MD on January 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Ruth (Damm) Garvin Gray and George Garvin. She was the widow of...
Stephanie L “Cian” Green 2007~2022
Stephanie L “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Travis L. & Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself. Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale,...
Chambersburg Area Graduate Named Bonner Leader at Point Park University
Point Park University is pleased to announce that Madyson Christie has been selected as a member of the inaugural cohort of Bonner Leaders. The Bonner Leader program, launched this fall, provides up to 10 incoming students an opportunity for service, scholarship, and professional development, through community-based work. Each Bonner Leader is granted a $3,000 annual award as well as paid travel opportunities for service learning and conference attendance intended to provide access to education and the opportunity to serve. Through federal work study funding, students in the program are assigned to a local nonprofit organization rather than an on-campus job. Throughout their four years at the University, their relationship and role with their nonprofit partner will grow.
AG Shapiro Announces Guilty Verdict in Cold Case Murder
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that a South Carolina man has been found guilty of the murder of Jean Tuggy, 60, who was shot in her Pine Grove Mills home on January 21, 2016. “Jean died several years ago and her family has not had closure since,” said AG...
Wing Competition to Benefit Greencastle Exchange Club Christmas Program
Mason Dixon BBQ Services, Greencastle, PA is excited to announce the return of The Holiday Hotwing Thing – Chicken Wing Competition to be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at their location at 1542 Buchanan Trail East, across from Manitowoc on Rt. 16, in Greencastle, PA. Looking for the...
Upcoming Events at The Nature and Culture Institute
Sunday, November 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Pine Hill Recreation Area, 12684 Mentzer Gap Rd, Waynesboro, Pa. Kids join a guided walk and activities along the story trail as they read the book, “I Am Thankful,” by Sheri Wall, make a special craft project to take home. Free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call The Institute at 717-762-0373 or email to info@natureandcultureinstitute.org.
