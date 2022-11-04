ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022

Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Franklin County Free Press

Laura Jane Wilhelm obituary ~2022

Laura Jane Wilhelm, 81, of Metal Township, Fort Loudon, passed away peacefully November 2, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Ida (Young) Hann. Following her husband’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1960, they married and settled on the family farm in...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Caroline G Headley obituary 1919~2022

Caroline G Headley, 103, of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. Passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of Dillwyn G. Gaunt and Anna C.L. Gaunt of Mickleton, NJ, and the widow of Conrad E. Headley, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 72 years. She...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Maynard Henry Bard obituary 1938~2022

Maynard Henry Bard, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maynard was born on June 16, 1938, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Orlen “Skinny” and Romaine Bishop Bard. Maynard married Sherry Dianne...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kenn W Speaks obituary 1965~2022

Please join us in mourning the loss of Kenn W Speaks, 57, of Mercersburg, PA. Born June 21, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late James and Mary Speaks. Kenn was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1983. He later studied Computer Science at Hagerstown Business College, graduating in 2002.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Simmers obituary 1940~2022

Mrs. Betty L Simmers (Triesh), 82, of Waynesboro, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in her home. Born April 14, 1940 in Quincy Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chancey E. and Catherine G. (Haugh) Triesh. She attended Tomstown Schools. She and her husband, the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Alta Helen Holden obituary 1936~2022

Alta Helen Holden, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Scott Winfield and Leda Alta Newell Starr. She was a graduate of the former Quincy High School and went on to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Virginia M Ecker obituary 1929~2022

Virginia M Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Health Center in Carlisle, PA. She was born July 3, 1929 in Tyrone Twp., Adams County, PA, to the late Paul W. and Nora Marie (Kuntz) Meals. Virginia graduated...
GARDNERS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty C Sterner obituary 1945~2022

Betty C Sterner (Myers), age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Personal Care Center. Born August 14, 1945, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Viola C. Wetsel Myers. Mrs. Sterner was a 1964 graduate of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia C Wright obituary 1935~2022

Patricia C Wright, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Patricia was born in Cumberland, MD on January 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Ruth (Damm) Garvin Gray and George Garvin. She was the widow of...
NEEDMORE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Stephanie L “Cian” Green 2007~2022

Stephanie L “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Travis L. & Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself. Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg Area Graduate Named Bonner Leader at Point Park University

Point Park University is pleased to announce that Madyson Christie has been selected as a member of the inaugural cohort of Bonner Leaders. The Bonner Leader program, launched this fall, provides up to 10 incoming students an opportunity for service, scholarship, and professional development, through community-based work. Each Bonner Leader is granted a $3,000 annual award as well as paid travel opportunities for service learning and conference attendance intended to provide access to education and the opportunity to serve. Through federal work study funding, students in the program are assigned to a local nonprofit organization rather than an on-campus job. Throughout their four years at the University, their relationship and role with their nonprofit partner will grow.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Upcoming Events at The Nature and Culture Institute

Sunday, November 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Pine Hill Recreation Area, 12684 Mentzer Gap Rd, Waynesboro, Pa. Kids join a guided walk and activities along the story trail as they read the book, “I Am Thankful,” by Sheri Wall, make a special craft project to take home. Free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call The Institute at 717-762-0373 or email to info@natureandcultureinstitute.org.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy