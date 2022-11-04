Why did the Bruins sign Mitchell Miller? Boston gives former Coyotes draft pick second chance despite bullying history

NHL action on TNT is coming a day earlier this week, as the network is set to broadcast a Tuesday night doubleheader. Up first on TNT is a matchup of star power, as Connor McDavid and the Oilers travel down to Florida to take on Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the Oilers-Lightning game will be a Western Conference contest between the Predators and the Kraken in Seattle.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO