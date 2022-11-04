Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas is a 7-point favorite over No. 7 TCU
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are early seven-point favorites for next Saturday’s matchup against the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to DraftKings.*. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced last week. In the all-time series...
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: TCU 34, Texas Tech 24
Losing does this. It divides us fans, people argue about things that aren’t solvable or things that don’t have an easy answer or that they have zero control over. I don’t have a problem with the offense and how Kittley is calling plays. It hasn’t been perfect, but generally speaking, I’m pretty good. I’d also add that I watched quite a bit of Western Kentucky from last year and I don’t recall this number of called quarterback runs. Kinda makes you wonder about how or why that’s in the offense. I’m spit-balling here, but what if a running quarterback is maybe a two-part reason: 1) having a running quarterback changes the math for the defense, if a quarterback doesn’t have to be accounted for, then the defense is using 11 defenders to account for 10 players. But if there’s a running quarterback, then 11 defenders are accounting for all 11 offensive players. 2) I think there might be the possibility that having a running quarterback is something that McGuire might like a lot. I think seeing Baylor last week and how they use the quarterback and knowing how McGuire wants this tough group of players, from the quarterback to the kicker, that having a quarterback who is a threat is definitely a feature for McGuire. I want to be clear, that I don’t know anything, just figuring that with Kittley not having that aspect in his offense last year, that it seems new in that regard.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals familiar Week 11 location
College GameDay is heading back to Austin, Texas for a matchup between the Longhorns and TCU. The crew makes its return trip to the Lone Star State with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. TCU is a perfect 9-0 on the season, fighting for a spot in the...
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
fox4news.com
From backup QB to Heisman contender, Max Duggan is leading TCU on a historic season
FORT WORTH, Texas - Senior quarterback Max Duggan is at the heart of TCU football's 8-0 start to the season. The Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason media poll, are currently ranked 7th in the nation heading into Saturday's home showdown with Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on FOX4.
Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
Five-star Duncanville PF Ron Holland commits to Texas Longhorns
Holland, the top-rated Class of 2023 recruit in Texas high school basketball, announced his pledge to play for the Longhorns on Saturday morning
saturdaydownsouth.com
Air Force-Army game features hilarious twist on classic 'We Want Bama' sign
In Nick Saban’s tenure, Alabama has been the ultimate measuring-stick program for other college football teams. When fans feel their team is playing at a high level, they want to face the Crimson Tide. During Alabama’s dominance, “We Want Bama” has become a common sign seen at stadiums and...
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
fortworthreport.org
New meatpacker CEO hopes to continue family and Fort Worth Western legacy
Juan Alfonso Ramos has fond memories of growing up on his family’s ranches in Chihuahua, Mexico and in southeastern New Mexico. The routine? Early-morning chores, school and then more chores. “It never really felt like chores, we were just being on the ranch and doing what we loved,” Ramos...
buffalonynews.net
It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / One Life Radio, a Holistic Wellness show founded and hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, TX and KMET ABC News Talk in Southern California, welcomed Congressional candidate Antonio Swad to the show on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition to appearing on the air together, Ms. Fiaschetti and Mr. Swad have a personal connection, having been previously married to one another and are the co-founders of the Pizza Patron and Wingstop restaurant concepts.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Dallas Observer
225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington
225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
dallasexpress.com
Race for Local County Judge Continues
The race for county judge continues in Tarrant County in an election that will have a huge impact on the region’s political future. Tarrant County currently stands as the last large county in Texas under Republican leadership. Republican Tim O’Hare is challenged by Democrat Deborah Peoples for the county’s...
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
dallasexaminer.com
Local residents create new ‘I Voted’ stickers for Dallas County voters
As part of a get out the vote initiative, March to the Polls, in partnership with the Dallas County Elections Department, Raise Your Hand Texas and The Dallas Examiner, recently held a contest for local residents to redesign the “I Voted” sticker that voters wear after they participate in a Dallas County election.
