ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 24 Texas is a 7-point favorite over No. 7 TCU

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are early seven-point favorites for next Saturday’s matchup against the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to DraftKings.*. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced last week. In the all-time series...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
FORT WORTH, TX
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Losing does this. It divides us fans, people argue about things that aren’t solvable or things that don’t have an easy answer or that they have zero control over. I don’t have a problem with the offense and how Kittley is calling plays. It hasn’t been perfect, but generally speaking, I’m pretty good. I’d also add that I watched quite a bit of Western Kentucky from last year and I don’t recall this number of called quarterback runs. Kinda makes you wonder about how or why that’s in the offense. I’m spit-balling here, but what if a running quarterback is maybe a two-part reason: 1) having a running quarterback changes the math for the defense, if a quarterback doesn’t have to be accounted for, then the defense is using 11 defenders to account for 10 players. But if there’s a running quarterback, then 11 defenders are accounting for all 11 offensive players. 2) I think there might be the possibility that having a running quarterback is something that McGuire might like a lot. I think seeing Baylor last week and how they use the quarterback and knowing how McGuire wants this tough group of players, from the quarterback to the kicker, that having a quarterback who is a threat is definitely a feature for McGuire. I want to be clear, that I don’t know anything, just figuring that with Kittley not having that aspect in his offense last year, that it seems new in that regard.
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals familiar Week 11 location

College GameDay is heading back to Austin, Texas for a matchup between the Longhorns and TCU. The crew makes its return trip to the Lone Star State with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. TCU is a perfect 9-0 on the season, fighting for a spot in the...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee

When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
buffalonynews.net

It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / One Life Radio, a Holistic Wellness show founded and hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, TX and KMET ABC News Talk in Southern California, welcomed Congressional candidate Antonio Swad to the show on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition to appearing on the air together, Ms. Fiaschetti and Mr. Swad have a personal connection, having been previously married to one another and are the co-founders of the Pizza Patron and Wingstop restaurant concepts.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington

225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Race for Local County Judge Continues

The race for county judge continues in Tarrant County in an election that will have a huge impact on the region’s political future. Tarrant County currently stands as the last large county in Texas under Republican leadership. Republican Tim O’Hare is challenged by Democrat Deborah Peoples for the county’s...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy