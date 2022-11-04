Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday morning, where the two reportedly had a "productive and understanding visit," per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Irving is currently serving a minimum five-game suspension without pay by the Nets for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, and for failing to condemn antisemitism and apologizing for sharing the film when given multiple opportunities to do so. Irving has since issued an apology on his Instagram for sharing the film after he was suspended.

