Celtics star, NBPA VP Jaylen Brown thinks Kyrie Irving's reinstatement requirements are too harsh
Boston Celtics forward and NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said he and others in the players union have issues with the requirements the Brooklyn Nets have given Kyrie Irving in order for him to be reinstated. Brown told the Boston Globe on Monday that Irving is set to meet with...
Notable People Who Support Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Controversy
A growing number of notable people are speaking out to defend Kyrie Irving as the embattled NBA player faces discipline for tweeting a film critics have called antisemitic. The post Notable People Who Support Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Controversy appeared first on NewsOne.
Blame It on Kyrie Irving
He is incapable of understanding the provocative nature of the rhetoric he continues to spew.
NBPA objects to Nets' conditions of reinstatement for Kyrie Irving
The players union has objections to the six conditions that the Nets are requiring Kyrie Irving to meet before he can resume playing, writes Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said the union will likely file an appeal on Irving’s behalf. Brown calls the conditions unreasonable and points out that social media posts aren’t addressed in the collective bargaining agreement.
Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted
The filmmaker behind the controversial film 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', Ronald Dalton Jr., has issued a press release defending it on Twitter. The film, which many have criticized due to antisemitic content, has been the source of troubles for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for his support of the film on social media. The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver had 'productive' meeting Tuesday morning, per report
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday morning, where the two reportedly had a "productive and understanding visit," per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Irving is currently serving a minimum five-game suspension without pay by the Nets for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, and for failing to condemn antisemitism and apologizing for sharing the film when given multiple opportunities to do so. Irving has since issued an apology on his Instagram for sharing the film after he was suspended.
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
The veteran Pelicans star also outlined that it was vital that Kyrie Irving issued an apology.
Kyrie Irving and the devaluation of the public apology
Thursday night, after years of causing controversy, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving issued a rare apology. It wasn’t about his history of endorsing anti-vaccine misinformation or for the time he shared a video containing a rant from noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. No, Irving’s apology — a block...
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism
After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...
