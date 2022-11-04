ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton push red-hot Jazz past Clippers

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Collin Sexton added nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Utah Jazz continued their hot start to the season with a 110-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds as...
Jazz Dunk Clippers, 110-102: Five Key Takeaways

The Utah Jazz were victorious against the Los Angeles Clippers in another highly contested battle that lasted deep into the fourth quarter. The Jazz prevailed, 110-102, while pushing their record to 8-3 on the season and claiming the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, currently. The Jazz started Malik...
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report

The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (health protocols) expects to play on Wednesday

According to head coach Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) "should be good to go" for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After practicing on Tuesday, Gobert is expected to play on Wednesday despite missing two games for health protocols purposes. Expect Kyle Anderson to return to the bench if Gobert is active against a Suns' team allowing a 105.4 defensive rating.
Researchers continue to track massive earthquakes across Colorado

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
