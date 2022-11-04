ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
worldcoffeeportal.com

UCC Group targets carbon neutrality and 100% sustainably sourced coffee

UCC Group plans for its own brand coffee products to be 100% sustainably sourced by 2030 | Photo credit: UCC Group. UCC Group has set goals of making its own brand coffee products 100% sustainably sourced by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 as part of a new UCC Sustainability Direction.
msn.com

Starbucks says higher prices, customizable beverages will carry it through potential economic winter

Ever since Starbucks Corp. rolled out longer-term financial targets in September, Wall Street has wondered how the coffee chain might meet what analysts say were ambitious goals, as rising prices drain consumer spending. For at least the year ahead, executives on Thursday called out three ways to get there: higher prices, younger customers and cold, customizable beverages.
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
WMTW

Rossen Reports: This is when new car prices will drop

Need a new car? Well, now is not the right time to buy. Auto dealers are starting to have a major surge of new cars on their lots for a couple of reasons; demand was low during the pandemic and the chip shortage is starting to ease up now. But that doesn’t mean they’re dropping prices.
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
The Independent

Ryanair makes record profits from 15% higher fares

Europe’s biggest budget airline made record profits over the summer – equivalent to almost £5,000 per minute – with passengers paying significantly more for peak-season flights.Ryanair has reported half year profits of €1.37bn (£1.23bn) between April and September, up 19 per cent on the same spell in summer 2019 – the last before the coronavirus pandemic.The figure works out at an average of almost £13 for each of the 95 million passengers carried.Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s group chief executive, said fares in July, August and September were up 15 per cent compared with summer 2019.“The strength of the recovery has surprised us,”...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.

