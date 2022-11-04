Read full article on original website
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
worldcoffeeportal.com
UCC Group targets carbon neutrality and 100% sustainably sourced coffee
UCC Group plans for its own brand coffee products to be 100% sustainably sourced by 2030 | Photo credit: UCC Group. UCC Group has set goals of making its own brand coffee products 100% sustainably sourced by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 as part of a new UCC Sustainability Direction.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Prices Jump After US Labor Report Shows Increase in Both Jobs and Unemployment Rate
A fact-finding agency says digital asset markets spiked higher late this week following news that the US job market is showing potential signs of recovery after a consensus beat in non-farm employment change. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveals that 261,000 jobs were added to the US...
Novartis adds 50 million euros to European antibiotics investment budget
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sandoz, the generic drugs business that will be spun off its parent Novartis (NOVN.S), will boost investment in its European antibiotics production network by 50 million euros ($50 million) on strong global demand for bacteria-fighting medicines.
DuPont scraps $5.2 billion Rogers buyout due to China hurdles
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc (DD.N) said on Tuesday it was ending its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp (ROG.N), the first collapse of a major U.S. deal in four years caused by a failure to clear Chinese regulatory hurdles.
msn.com
Starbucks says higher prices, customizable beverages will carry it through potential economic winter
Ever since Starbucks Corp. rolled out longer-term financial targets in September, Wall Street has wondered how the coffee chain might meet what analysts say were ambitious goals, as rising prices drain consumer spending. For at least the year ahead, executives on Thursday called out three ways to get there: higher prices, younger customers and cold, customizable beverages.
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
Coca-Cola will offer buyouts in coming months, number unspecified
Coca-Cola has confirmed reports that it is planning to offer buyouts to some employees as the company moves to cut costs...
WMTW
Rossen Reports: This is when new car prices will drop
Need a new car? Well, now is not the right time to buy. Auto dealers are starting to have a major surge of new cars on their lots for a couple of reasons; demand was low during the pandemic and the chip shortage is starting to ease up now. But that doesn’t mean they’re dropping prices.
Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
EV maker Nikola reported its third quarter early Thursday, saying its loss was narrower than Wall Street anticipated. Revenue came in higher than expected.
Ryanair hails 'very strong' recovery with record summer profit
DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Monday posted its largest ever profit for its key summer season and said it expected very strong passenger and fare growth for years to come as customers switch from higher-cost rivals.
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Ryanair makes record profits from 15% higher fares
Europe’s biggest budget airline made record profits over the summer – equivalent to almost £5,000 per minute – with passengers paying significantly more for peak-season flights.Ryanair has reported half year profits of €1.37bn (£1.23bn) between April and September, up 19 per cent on the same spell in summer 2019 – the last before the coronavirus pandemic.The figure works out at an average of almost £13 for each of the 95 million passengers carried.Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s group chief executive, said fares in July, August and September were up 15 per cent compared with summer 2019.“The strength of the recovery has surprised us,”...
Inflation could fall back to the Fed's 2% target quicker than the market expects as housing prices are primed for a 20% decline, chief economist says
Home prices could crash 20% as housing supply begins to rise, according to ING Economics. But a silver lining of such a steep decline in home prices is that inflation would fall quicker than expected. A swift fall in shelter CPI "could help to get inflation down to 2% far...
SLB boosts shareholder returns amid bullish oil market outlook
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB (SLB.N) will raise its quarterly dividend next year by 43% and resume a share buyback program, executives said on Thursday, offering an upbeat view of energy markets.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Bombardier's loss narrows on strong demand for business jets
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Thursday reported a smaller adjusted loss in the third quarter, as robust demand for private jet travel boosted the aircraft maker's margins.
