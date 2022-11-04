Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Reason Behind Loss vs. Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons are heading back to the drawing board after their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. In a game that comes down to a game-winning field goal, every play counts, and head coach Arthur Smith pointed to the team's third-down woes in the loss. "Usually...
Clayton News Daily
Saints’ HC Allen: Didn’t Consider Benching QB Andy Dalton
The Saints turned in another dismal performance on offense in Monday night’s 27–13 loss to the Ravens, but coach Dennis Allen maintained that he never considered making a change at quarterback. Andy Dalton made his sixth consecutive start Monday and once again turned in an uninspiring performance. He...
Clayton News Daily
Saturday Was ‘Shocked’ When Colts’ Irsay Offered Him Coaching Job
Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the NFL world Monday after announcing the hiring of franchise legend Jeff Saturday as interim coach shortly following the firing of Frank Reich after four and a half seasons. The hire turned many heads due to the fact that Saturday, a Super Bowl champion and...
Clayton News Daily
Colts’ Jim Irsay Says He’s ‘Glad’ Jeff Saturday Has No NFL Coaching Experience
The Colts turned a lot of heads throughout the NFL Monday—not because they fired head coach Frank Reich, but because of who they chose to replace him with. Team owner Jim Irsay opted to go with former Colts center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, despite Saturday having no coaching experience at the college or NFL level.
Clayton News Daily
Micah Parsons Openly Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
View the original article to see embedded media. The never-ending Odell Beckham Jr. rumors continued Tuesday when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that he is interested in signing the free agent wide receiver. Naturally, players took this and ran with it. Star outside linebacker Micah Parsons went to Twitter and...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons look for better third-down showing against Panthers
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota found the biggest culprit in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. “Really when it comes down to it, we’ve just got to be better on third down,” he said. “They had some things on defense, got some free hitters, and that's on me, I've got to do a better job with protections. This game’s always going to be won and lost on third down.”
Clayton News Daily
Jaguars overcome 17-point deficit to take down Raiders
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns as the Jacksonville Jaguars ended a five-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (3-6), who trailed...
Clayton News Daily
Jones: Beckham Jr. ‘Could Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys
Even though Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemed to tamp down the possibility of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. joining the team anytime soon on Monday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones appeared to open up the rumors again on Tuesday. During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the owner didn’t explicitly...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | What Are the Colts Doing?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m a little disappointed the Colts didn’t offer me the interim coach gig but I’ll live. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. The right man...
Clayton News Daily
Jaguars-Chiefs Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to square off with Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-leading Chiefs in Week 10. The Chiefs needed overtime to complete their 20-17 come-from-behind win over the Titans on Monday Night Football. Jacksonville snapped a five-game straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) losing streak last week when it rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset the Raiders, 27-20, as 2.5-point home underdogs.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Brett Favre–Backed Drug Companies Tied Into Welfare Fraud Scheme
Another bombshell report regarding Brett Favre’s involvement in an ongoing welfare fraud investigation was published Tuesday, stating that two concussion drug companies that Favre backed had “overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money,” according to documents obtained by ESPN.
Comments / 0