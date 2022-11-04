Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Jaylen Brown Believes NBPA Will Appeal Irving’s Suspension
View the original article to see embedded media. Celtics star and National Basketball Players Association vice president Jaylen Brown believes the union will appeal Kyrie Irving’s suspension handed down by the Nets, stating that “a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms” handed down by the team. The point guard was suspended for at least five games, and he must satisfy several conditions to return to the court after he shared an antisemitic film on his Twitter account and refused to apologize for it on several occasions.
Clayton News Daily
Kyrie Irving Meets With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, per Report
Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Irving’s meeting with the commissioner comes after the Brooklyn guard made headlines for sharing an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media. While Irving has since deleted his tweet, Rolling Stone described the film and book as one that was “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”
Clayton News Daily
What Happened to Tanking?
One of the players I’ve enjoyed most to begin the season is Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin. He may not snag Rookie of the Year—barring injury, that seems likely to land with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, and deservedly so—but Mathurin often looks beyond his years as a scorer.
Clayton News Daily
Jazz, Hawks meet in surprise early showdown
There is little time for the Atlanta Hawks to celebrate their win over previously unbeaten Milwaukee, as the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz will come to town for their only visit of the season on Wednesday night. The Hawks erased an 11-point, first-quarter deficit to blow away the Bucks 117-98 on...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said forward Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely as the team continues to exercise caution with its star forward while he works his way back from reconstructive knee surgery. “He’s progressing and he’s getting better, so that’s the most important thing,” Lue said, per the Associated Press....
Comments / 0