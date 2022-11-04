Read full article on original website
Aggies open basketball season with blowout win
The crowd at Reed Arena chanted to “saw Varsity’s horns off,” but Texas was nowhere to be seen. Rather, the Texas A&M Aggies were taking on their neighbors to the east, welcoming Louisiana-Monroe for a season-opening bout as the maroon and white hosted the maroon and yellow.
Mary Stoiana falls in the quarterfinals at the ITA National Fall Championships
Sophomore Mary Stoiana’s championship run at the ITA National Fall Championships fell short Friday, Nov. 4, in the quarterfinals. Stoiana, No. 58 in the preseason singles ITA rankings, was selected to compete in the tournament after a successful fall season. The tournament took place at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. She was given a 5-8 seed in the tournament and showed why she deserved to be there.
A&M volleyball returns from Auburn after a 3-1 loss
Texas A&M volleyball faced a 3-1 loss in its final match against Auburn, despite its strong defensive battles and persistent offensive strategies on Sunday, Nov. 6. Following tough losses against Alabama earlier this week and Auburn the day before, the Aggies hoped to return home from Auburn, Ala., with a win under their belt. However, facing off against the 20-5 Tigers — who have only faced one loss at home — they fell short of achieving their goal.
COVERAGE: Beto returns to Texas A&M
On Monday, Nov. 7, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Texas A&M for a second time in 2022. A rally was held in the Bethancourt Ballroom at the MSC, where O'Rourke urged students to vote blue on election day, Nov. 8. Beto returns to College Station. Beto returns to...
College Station cost of living higher than ever
Monthly costs in College Station are up 200% over the last year according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee. Inflation in Texas is at an all-time high. In August of 2021, the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee estimated that the monthly living cost for a person in Texas was around $250 per month, while in 2022, monthly living expenses are estimated at about $750 per month. Texas A&M students are dealing with these rising prices in every aspect: Rent, groceries and gas are now more expensive than ever before. According to Stanford University scholars, inflation is the result of the Federal Reserve Board setting interest rates too low or the growth of money supply growing too quickly. Upperclassmen have been able to compare the cost of living during their early years at A&M, to the current reality of living in a college town.
Mays Business School begins groundbreaking construction to new facility
Texas A&M held a ceremony on Oct. 28 celebrating the groundbreaking innovations to Mays Business School. Mays Business School plans to expand while bringing in additional space to provide students with expanded educational resources. The advanced facility will be about 82,000 square feet with several lounge and study areas and will offer the latest technology, learning studios, a cafe and an outside complex.
