nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Coy Gibbs' death is yet another reason why social media sucks
Call it fake news or misinformation: no one deserves to be impugned by social media or websites that intentionally give false reports just for "clicks"
MMAmania.com
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”
Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
Logan Paul Reveals Major Injuries at WWE ‘Crown Jewel’
The injuries marred an otherwise stellar performance by the celebrity influencer.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Has An Interesting Plan For Its Women’s Division
They have a goal in mind. There are a lot of very talented women in WWE and they have done a great job in bringing the women’s division up to a level that few believed possible. It has been quite the ride to see what has happened over the years and it has been very positive. At some point you need some fresh talent though and WWE seems to be looking into acquiring it.
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Broken Nose
Natalya confirmed on Twitter that she has a broken nose. The break occurred following her SmackDown match with Shayna Baszler. Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya’s face while Ronda Rousey cheered her on, and blood was seen pouring out immediately after. The camera captured Natalya wiping the blood from her face with a towel.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Getting Him Into Pro Wrestling
Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years in both WWE and TNA. Recently, both men have praised each other for different reasons. During a recent episode of "SHAK Wrestling", Shakiel Mahjouri informed "The All Mighty" of some praise that Angle gave Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Ava Raine Issues Warning Ahead Of WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her television debut nearly two weeks ago on "NXT" when she was unveiled as the fourth member of Schism; led by Joe Gacy, the faction has been around for months and had been made up Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans, to that point. Raine, who has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not stepped between the ropes to compete yet. However, she does now find herself part of a group on the opposite end of a feud with Cameron Grimes.
