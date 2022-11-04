The son of a World Cup stadium construction worker who died in Qatar said his father warned of poor working conditions caused by excessive heat before his death in 2018. Abdus Salam details how his father, Mosharraf Hossen, was "suffering to survive" in an interview with ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap, as part of the E60 documentary "Qatar's World Cup" (stream anytime on ESPN+), which details the plight of migrant workers in the buildup to soccer's biggest tournament.

