Auburn, NY

T.J. Finley Not Traveling With Auburn Ahead Of SEC Battle vs. Mississippi State, per Reports

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juJ0E_0izFKimh00

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

A notable SEC quarterback will not be traveling with his team this weekend. That quarterback is Auburn's T.J. Finley.

Finley, the transfer out of LSU, did not make the trip to Starkville with the Tigers ahead of Saturday's SEC game.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound quarterback out of the state of Louisiana started the first three games of the season for the Tigers. However, he sustained a shoulder injury in a 41-12 loss to Penn State in Week 3.

Auburn has moved on to other options at the quarterback position, namely Robby Ashford, the transfer out of Oregon. Finley's reason for not traveling is non-injury related, per multiple reports.

REPORT: TJ Finley is not traveling with the team to Mississippi State. Finley "took the week off" and is likely making a move to the transfer portal soon.

It's fair to question whether this is it for T.J. Finley at Auburn. It appears he could soon be entering the transfer portal.

The Tigers have really liked Robby Ashford's development thus far. If he continues improving as a passer he could become a dynamic play-maker for the Tigers.

Auburn plays Mississippi State on Saturday.

