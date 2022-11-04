ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump ally Patel confirms talking to grand jury in Trump documents probe

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel on Friday confirmed that he testified to the grand jury hearing evidence in the federal probe of whether the former president illegally took classified records with him when he left the White House in 2021.

The FBI in August seized more than 11,000 documents, including about 100 pages marked as classified, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, and the U.S. Justice Department is probing whether Trump broke federal law by taking them as well as whether he obstructed the investigation into the missing papers.

Patel would be a key witness because he was one of Trump's representatives to the National Archives.

"His testimony was compelled over his objection through the only legal means available to the government - a grant of limited immunity," spokesperson Eric Knight said in a statement issued on Patel's behalf.

An attorney for Patel earlier on Friday declined to comment.

Prosecutors have said they have evidence that Trump or his associates may have tried to conceal or hide records from the FBI even after receiving a May 2022 grand jury subpoena ordering him to return the materials.

In the FBI's sworn statement underpinning the search, investigators explicitly cited public statements Patel made claiming, without evidence, that Trump had declassified all of the seized materials.

Trump, who is flirting with another run for the White House, has sought to stall the probe. After the search, he filed a civil lawsuit asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review the seized materials for anything that could be subject to either attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

Cannon later appointed U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie as special master, who is reviewing all of the seized materials, except for those marked as classified. The Justice Department is also currently appealing Cannon's order to appoint a special master.

Prosecutors previously tried to compel Patel to testify before the grand jury, but he had asserted his right against self-incrimination, protected by the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a person familiar with the matter said.

In a closed-door court hearing, the U.S. District Court's chief judge recently ruled that prosecutors could not compel Patel to testify without offering him immunity, the person said.

Trump is contemplating kicking off another run for president in the weeks between Tuesday's midterm elections and the Nov. 24 Thanksgiving holiday, three Trump advisers said this week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the New York federal courts. Previously worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy