New Brunswick, NJ

Newark Beth names Doran chief operating officer

Amy Doran on Monday was named chief operating office at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, becoming the first woman to serve in that role. Doran was one of two appointees made by the hospital, which also named Denise Shepherd its chief nursing officer, replacing Doran in that role. Doran comes...
NEWARK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark Board of Education Superintendent Roger León

The Newark Board of Education began its transition to local control in 2018, beginning with the appointment of Superintendent of Schools Roger León. In the first year, after a forensic audit of the district, the superintendent and Board created and implemented a one-year strategic plan called NPS Clarity 2020, providing a bridge “from our past to our future.” That plan included a massive engagement effort, involving district employees, unions, local businesses, universities, foundations, elected officials, and civic organizations as well as parents and students. The discussion was to reestablish control and pride in the City’s public schools, and reaffirm the district’s commitment that Newark’s schools provide an excellent education for all of their students.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Toys for Tots of West Trenton, NJ Needs Our Help in 2022

It's hard to believe, but the holiday season is almost here, and that means local families will need support. In fact, there's expected to be more demand than ever for those in our area, as families continue to struggle to make ends meet. Join 94.5 PST's Toys for Tots Collection.
TRENTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County to hold Thanksgiving emergency food distribution event

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — A Thanksgiving emergency food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, rain or shine. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable food available on a first-come, first-served basis.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former N.J. Kmart Building To Become Indoor Go-Kart Track

A former Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey will now be the home to an indoor go-kart track. Monaco Indoor Karting is preparing to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center. “To all of our local followers, curious as to what’s happening at the former K-Mart...
BERLIN, NJ
Daily Voice

Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

24 hours in Paterson, a city of profound culture and humanity

To many New Jerseyans, Paterson is a place of mystery and misunderstanding. The state’s third-largest city is often associated only with its troubles: crime, violence, poverty. But rarely is Paterson seen for its people — a vibrant patchwork of 56 ethnic and religious backgrounds speaking nearly 100 languages and dialects. It’s a town of evolution and progress, founded as one of America’s first industrial cities — Alexander Hamilton developed early waterpower systems utilizing the Great Falls. This gave way to prosperous firearm, locomotive and especially textile production, earning Paterson its nickname: “The Silk City.”
PATERSON, NJ
rew-online.com

Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

