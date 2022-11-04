Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man desecrates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
roi-nj.com
Newark Beth names Doran chief operating officer
Amy Doran on Monday was named chief operating office at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, becoming the first woman to serve in that role. Doran was one of two appointees made by the hospital, which also named Denise Shepherd its chief nursing officer, replacing Doran in that role. Doran comes...
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark Board of Education Superintendent Roger León
The Newark Board of Education began its transition to local control in 2018, beginning with the appointment of Superintendent of Schools Roger León. In the first year, after a forensic audit of the district, the superintendent and Board created and implemented a one-year strategic plan called NPS Clarity 2020, providing a bridge “from our past to our future.” That plan included a massive engagement effort, involving district employees, unions, local businesses, universities, foundations, elected officials, and civic organizations as well as parents and students. The discussion was to reestablish control and pride in the City’s public schools, and reaffirm the district’s commitment that Newark’s schools provide an excellent education for all of their students.
Grover Middle School Mourns Loss Of Eighth-Grade Student Alex Wolohan
A Mercer County school district is mourning the loss of eighth-grade student Alex Wolohan. Grover Middle School student Alex Wolohan died on Friday, Nov. 4, the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District said in a release. “The district and the community extends our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends,” Superintendent...
Toys for Tots of West Trenton, NJ Needs Our Help in 2022
It's hard to believe, but the holiday season is almost here, and that means local families will need support. In fact, there's expected to be more demand than ever for those in our area, as families continue to struggle to make ends meet. Join 94.5 PST's Toys for Tots Collection.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County to hold Thanksgiving emergency food distribution event
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — A Thanksgiving emergency food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, rain or shine. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable food available on a first-come, first-served basis.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former N.J. Kmart Building To Become Indoor Go-Kart Track
A former Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey will now be the home to an indoor go-kart track. Monaco Indoor Karting is preparing to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center. “To all of our local followers, curious as to what’s happening at the former K-Mart...
Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed
The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Election Problems Reported In Mercer County, NJ
November 8, 2022 ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Robbinsville Township reported on social media that due to a Mercer County-wide system outage, all…
N.J. teacher wins $10K national education award after year full of honors
It’s been quite a year for East Orange social studies teacher Theresa Maughan. Last year, she was named New Jersey’s 2021-2022 State Teacher of the Year. Now, she is receiving one of teaching’s highest national honors. Maughan, who teaches high school social studies at East Orange STEM...
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
Asbury Park officials illegally rejected plan to demolish historic Catholic church, lawsuit alleges
A developer has filed a lawsuit against Asbury Park alleging officials illegally rejected a plan to demolish historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision blocks from the beach. Some residents praised the Asbury Park Planning Board after its Aug. 1 vote denying an application submitted by Mountain View...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
24 hours in Paterson, a city of profound culture and humanity
To many New Jerseyans, Paterson is a place of mystery and misunderstanding. The state’s third-largest city is often associated only with its troubles: crime, violence, poverty. But rarely is Paterson seen for its people — a vibrant patchwork of 56 ethnic and religious backgrounds speaking nearly 100 languages and dialects. It’s a town of evolution and progress, founded as one of America’s first industrial cities — Alexander Hamilton developed early waterpower systems utilizing the Great Falls. This gave way to prosperous firearm, locomotive and especially textile production, earning Paterson its nickname: “The Silk City.”
Jersey City police investigate shooting/stabbing of two at housing complex
A woman stabbed one person and stabbed and shot another at the Marion Garden public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday morning, less than a week after a man was shot dead in the same area. Jersey City police responded to the Dales Avenue complex just before 8 a.m. and...
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
