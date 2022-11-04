Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Nurses try to save woman pinned by trucks on hospital ramp, South Carolina cops say
Nurses rushed to help a woman who got pinned between two trucks on a South Carolina medical campus, officials said. But the 69-year-old couldn’t be saved and died at the same hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The Medical University of South...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
live5news.com
34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month. Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
abcnews4.com
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
abcnews4.com
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
abcnews4.com
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
abcnews4.com
Federal trial begins for alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Witness testimony has begun in the federal bank fraud trial for Russell Laffitte, the former Hampton County bank executive tagged as a co-conspirator to disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is not on trial in this federal case, but it would be hard to tell that...
live5news.com
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road Friday evening. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Toyota pickup around 4:45 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Head-on collision at US-17A intersection in Dorchester County leaves 2 dead
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Corner has identified two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on US-17A Friday morning. One of the drivers, Breanna Sison, 26 of Summerville, was transported to the Trident Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dorchester County Corner.
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies remains found in Hollywood home destroyed by fire last week
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the human remains found after a house fire on Edgar Tumbleston Road last week. Walter Pittam Jr., a 71-year male, died from injuries sustained from the fire at his residence, the coroner said. Deputies and firefighters responded to the...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston fire displaces 6 residents and 4 pets, American Red Cross assists
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCFD and Joint Base Charleston Fire and Emergency crews responded to a structure fire around the 4300 block of Great Oak Drive on Monday evening. It was reported firefighters could see the fire coming from the front of the house. The residents told the...
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
abcnews4.com
Traffic slowed by I-26 exit for Coastal Carolina Fair on final day
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is slowed near the I-26 exits on the way to the Coastal Carolina Fair Sunday afternoon. It's impacting the area of Mile Marker 205.5, or the College Park Road exit, in particular. The fair wraps up today at 9 p.m. at Exchange Park, 9850...
abcnews4.com
MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
live5news.com
Trial begins for alleged Murdaugh conspirator
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, Russell Lucius Laffitte, began on Tuesday after he was indicted on multiple charges including wire fraud and bank fraud. Laffitte is accused of helping former attorney Alex Murdaugh and suspended attorney Cory Fleming direct nearly $2 million from...
Comments / 1