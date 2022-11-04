ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month. Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs

Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road Friday evening. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Toyota pickup around 4:45 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Trial begins for alleged Murdaugh conspirator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, Russell Lucius Laffitte, began on Tuesday after he was indicted on multiple charges including wire fraud and bank fraud. Laffitte is accused of helping former attorney Alex Murdaugh and suspended attorney Cory Fleming direct nearly $2 million from...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy