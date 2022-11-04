ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
marketplace.org

Credit card debt is back up to pre-pandemic levels, says Equifax report

Recent data from both the New York Fed and the credit bureau Equifax show that credit card debt is rising. As of September, Equifax found the total amount of credit card debt consumers are carrying is back to pre-pandemic levels. Some of the rise in credit card debt is because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy