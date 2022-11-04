Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
China’s exports slip in a sign of a slowing global economy. U.S. firms could feel the pinch.
The U.S. isn’t alone in releasing a ton of economic data at the beginning of every month. China, does too — and Monday, we got some not-very-pretty trade numbers from Beijing. Analysts had been expecting Chinese exports to rise, but instead, they fell 0.3% in October compared to the same time last year.
marketplace.org
Credit card debt is back up to pre-pandemic levels, says Equifax report
Recent data from both the New York Fed and the credit bureau Equifax show that credit card debt is rising. As of September, Equifax found the total amount of credit card debt consumers are carrying is back to pre-pandemic levels. Some of the rise in credit card debt is because...
Stock futures trade mixed as election results are tallied
Stock futures were mixed in the early hours of Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
Comments / 1