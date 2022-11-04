Read full article on original website
12news.com
New trial denied for man convicted of killing a Tucson girl
TUCSON, Ariz. — A judge has denied a new trial for a man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson. Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner ruled Monday that the prosecutors’ case was still strong enough to leave the conviction in place. He also...
KGUN 9
Arizona attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who brought gun to school
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
gilaherald.com
Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot
BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
KOLD-TV
Judge denies request for new trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County judge rejected two motions by the attorneys of convicted child killer Christopher Clements. On Monday, Nov. 6, Judge James Marner denied a request for a new trial and judgment of acquittal notwithstanding the verdict. Clements, found guilty of kidnapping and murdering...
Man allegedly fatally shoots mother, tells dispatchers, 'I killed my mom and she deserved it'
TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother over the weekend. According to KOLD-TV, on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 5000 block of West Nighthawk, where they discovered Jonathan Hatmaker at the front door holding a handgun. Hatmaker reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers, "I killed my mom and she deserved it."
Journalist Predicts His Death 2 Days Before It Happens
Charles Morgan(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case of yet another conspiracy theory centers around Charles “Chuck” Morgan. The thirty-nine-year-old businessman was the president of an escrow company. It was actually an escrow company that he owned. Like in the previous conspiracy cases, Chuck had disappeared after coming across information that could damage very powerful people. He may have been a witness to a case of fraud involving well-known members of organized crime.
KOLD-TV
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
12news.com
Judge blocks hand-count of ballots in Cochise County
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy.
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney’s Office reacts to scrutiny in UA shooting case
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s office is responding to criticism after the office chose not to pursue charges against former student Murad Dervish for the alleged threats police say he was making to professors at the University of Arizona. A new report gives more...
Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
AZFamily
DPS detectives seize firearms, grenades, ammo from a Tucson home
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) — The Department of Public Safety seized firearms, tactical gear, a quarter pound of multi-colored fentanyl and other narcotics near Tucson on Saturday. Detectives served a search warrant on the home of 34-year-old Francisco F. Abril and 43-year-old Gloria A. Ortiz. Detectives said they found 22 firearms that include rifles, shotguns, a machine pistol and handguns. They said they also found 80 magazines, including high-capacity drum magazines, over 7,000 rounds of ammunition, three bulletproof vests, six smoke grenades and one door-breaching battering ram.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating early morning shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department told KOLD News 13 officers responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. Saturday for a reported fight/shooting. Officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was transported to a local...
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 vax clinic coming to UArizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southern Arizona community can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic coming to the University of Arizona. The clinic, co-hosted by the Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA, will take place in the Bear Down Building at 1428 East University Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant under investigation for a hit-and-run crash has resigned. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Sgt. Jose Sanchez quit as the administrative investigation into the Sept. 6 crash was wrapping up. Sanchez was off-duty when he allegedly left the scene...
Man involved in car crash at Alvernon and Lee passes away
Tucson police say failure to yield during a left turn was the main cause of a car crash which claimed one life Friday at North Alvernon Way and East Lee Street.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
