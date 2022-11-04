Charles Morgan(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case of yet another conspiracy theory centers around Charles “Chuck” Morgan. The thirty-nine-year-old businessman was the president of an escrow company. It was actually an escrow company that he owned. Like in the previous conspiracy cases, Chuck had disappeared after coming across information that could damage very powerful people. He may have been a witness to a case of fraud involving well-known members of organized crime.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO