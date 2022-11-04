ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

metromonthly.net

Sutliff Museum to discuss proper storage of family heirlooms

Have you ever stored family heirlooms in the basement or attic due to a lack of space? Learn how environmental factors can either help preserve or hasten the deterioration of historic garments and textiles. The Sutliff Museum will explain how to protect family heirlooms during “Victorian Collections and Coffee,” which...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut

Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
CONNEAUT, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown's East Side may experience low water pressure during repairs

The Youngstown Water Department will be performing maintenance at the Water Tank located on McCartney Rd on Wednesday, November 9 in the Lincoln Knolls area. The draining of the tank began Monday, November 7 and the refilling process will be completed by Friday, November 11. Some customers on the East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
metromonthly.net

’Winter Thunderland’ returns Dec. 10 with holiday market, music

Rusty Waters Apparel will co-host “Winter Thunderland 2022” from 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Westside Bowl in Youngstown. The event will be presented by Rusty Waters Apparel and Westside Bowl and features a holiday vendors’ market, food, and live music on two stages. Admission is free.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Community rallies behind Boardman native fighting ALS

The Mahoning Valley is coming together for Boardman native Chris Yozwiak, battling ALS. Yozwiak is a Boardman graduate and was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Since then, he's lost the ability to walk or talk. It was a shock, as Yozwiak is an otherwise healthy, athletic, young father of two.
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Did Saturday’s high temperatures break any records?

Today was the first Saturday of November, and it felt more like early September as locations across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania experienced well above normal-temperatures. Did Youngstown set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?. Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather did break a 74-year-old record here in Youngstown. Temperatures climbed into...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

