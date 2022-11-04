Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.

CONNEAUT, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO