Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
metromonthly.net
Sutliff Museum to discuss proper storage of family heirlooms
Have you ever stored family heirlooms in the basement or attic due to a lack of space? Learn how environmental factors can either help preserve or hasten the deterioration of historic garments and textiles. The Sutliff Museum will explain how to protect family heirlooms during “Victorian Collections and Coffee,” which...
JobsNOW: Busy local trailer maker hiring
Hitch-Hiker makes the premier trailers for selling food in the industry.
Cleveland Jewish News
First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut
Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown's East Side may experience low water pressure during repairs
The Youngstown Water Department will be performing maintenance at the Water Tank located on McCartney Rd on Wednesday, November 9 in the Lincoln Knolls area. The draining of the tank began Monday, November 7 and the refilling process will be completed by Friday, November 11. Some customers on the East...
metromonthly.net
’Winter Thunderland’ returns Dec. 10 with holiday market, music
Rusty Waters Apparel will co-host “Winter Thunderland 2022” from 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Westside Bowl in Youngstown. The event will be presented by Rusty Waters Apparel and Westside Bowl and features a holiday vendors’ market, food, and live music on two stages. Admission is free.
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
New tire shop hosts opening, offers winter prep advice
A national tire franchise hosted a grand opening celebration at its new location in Boardman on Saturday, offering some tips for preparing one's tires for winter.
WFMJ.com
Community rallies behind Boardman native fighting ALS
The Mahoning Valley is coming together for Boardman native Chris Yozwiak, battling ALS. Yozwiak is a Boardman graduate and was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Since then, he's lost the ability to walk or talk. It was a shock, as Yozwiak is an otherwise healthy, athletic, young father of two.
27 First News
Did Saturday’s high temperatures break any records?
Today was the first Saturday of November, and it felt more like early September as locations across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania experienced well above normal-temperatures. Did Youngstown set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?. Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather did break a 74-year-old record here in Youngstown. Temperatures climbed into...
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday.
Valley eye care office sold
Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.
Hubbard fundraiser supports women with rare disorders
Some of the funds went to support Kristina Bayus, who is struggling with several rare disorders.
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church.
Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital
A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday.
Man charged, accused of taking van with children inside in Youngstown
A man is facing three counts of kidnapping after reports said he took a running van early Saturday morning that had three children inside.
New info: Austintown man dead in Warren murder
A man is in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday morning accused of murder.
Warren firefighters battle second fire overnight, connected to Thursday fires
Firefighters are on scene of an active fire Saturday morning in Warren. This comes as at least the fourth major fire in Warren in three days.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Woman charged after car-ramming incident in Youngstown
A Campbell woman faces two counts of felonious assault after reports said she rammed a car with two people inside early Saturday in downtown Youngstown.
Comments / 0