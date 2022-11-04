Read full article on original website
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
KTAR.com
The Stillery, a live music restaurant, to open in Goodyear’s future downtown
PHOENIX — A Tennessee-based live music restaurant announced plans Wednesday to open in late 2023 in Goodyear’s future downtown area. The Stillery, known for country music and dancing, will be located at GSQ near 150th Avenue and McDowell Road, the city of Goodyear said in a press release.
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley
Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
scottsdale.org
Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same
Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
peoriatimes.com
Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria
Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
fox10phoenix.com
Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win
The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
fox10phoenix.com
Frontier Airlines launches new nonstop routes from Phoenix with discounted fares, but not for long
PHOENIX - Frontier Airlines is set to launch six new nonstop routes out of Sky Harbor Airport for fares as low as $29, but the discounted prices will only be available until Nov. 10. Service starts for the following flights on these dates, and here's how much the introductory fare...
AZFamily
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
whatnowvegas.com
Upcoming “Private Club for Business and Golfers” Chip Shots Gets $5.8 Million Budget
With its first location set to open next year in Las Vegas, and a second location planned for Scottsdale, Arizona, golf concept Chip Shots is about to become the major work-meets-play spot for professionals in the Summerlin area. Originally planned for early next year, the Las Vegas location’s opening has...
AZFamily
Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Phoenix: Our Top Ten!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. After all, time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste your time and energy on another internet search when you have us? Finally, no more fruitless Google searches! We’ve combed the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Phoenix. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
queencreeksuntimes.com
Johnson Ranch holiday market slated for Nov. 5 in San Tan Valley
Food trucks, candles, puppy adoptions, live music, gifts from local vendors – you name it, the holiday market hosted by Johnson Ranch in San Tan Valley probably has it all this weekend. This inaugural holiday market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 at...
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
