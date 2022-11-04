ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley

Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same

Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria

Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win

The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Phoenix: Our Top Ten!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. After all, time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste your time and energy on another internet search when you have us? Finally, no more fruitless Google searches! We’ve combed the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Phoenix. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
MESA, AZ

