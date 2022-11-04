ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Banks declares victory in race for U.S. House Dist. 3 seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Associated Press has called the U.S. House District 3 race for incumbent Jim Banks. With 33 percent of statewide precincts reporting, the Republican had a commanding 62 to 33 percent lead over Democrat challenger Gary Snyder. Independent Nathan Gotsch had roughly 5 percent of the vote.
