FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Associated Press has called the U.S. House District 3 race for incumbent Jim Banks. With 33 percent of statewide precincts reporting, the Republican had a commanding 62 to 33 percent lead over Democrat challenger Gary Snyder. Independent Nathan Gotsch had roughly 5 percent of the vote.
