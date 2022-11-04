ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Vienna senior wins surprise full-ride scholarship to SIU Carbondale

VIENNA, IL — High school is stressful, but Vienna senior Kassidy Taylor has one less thing to worry about. The school district says Taylor participated in a youth leadership event at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Unbeknownst to her, she was selected to receive a full-ride scholarship to the university following the event.
VIENNA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Coleman Tri-County Services joins 66th annual Telethon of Stars

HARRISBURG, IL — The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is happening this Saturday. As we get closer to the big event, WPSD Local 6 is introducing you to some of the people and organizations benefiting from your donations. This year, we're adding another local group to the roster: Coleman Tri-County Services.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/8 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- Obion Central's Johnny Light was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Light ran for 323 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in a playoff win at Melrose.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race

MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/7 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Voters choose Jaime Green as next judge executive in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY — Voters have chosen Republican Jaime Green to serve as the next judge executive for Lyon County. Green received 2,488 votes, over Democrat Terry McKinney's 738. That means Green will replace current Judge Executive Wade White, who opted not to run for reelection. For more election...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local county clerks say good voter turnout for midterm election

People showed up to voting locations throughout the Local 6 region and cast their ballots Tuesday. There were little to no issues for poll workers and voters, but there were a few hiccups along the way. McCracken County had a printing issue with some ballots. The problem extended the time...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 24 years for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale was sentenced Carr to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion after a sentencing hearing held on November 4.
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday

CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah teen

PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man

A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
JONESBORO, IL
KFVS12

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports

A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

