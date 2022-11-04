Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location
After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
Do You Know What’s Special About This Centuries Old Hudson Valley Intersection?
Some of the history here in the Hudson Valley can be traced all the back to the 1600's. It's even possible that Hudson Valley native's ancestors helped settle the land that we call the Hudson Valley today. There is an extensive amount of history that lives in each town. Are you ready to explore it?
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Work off Your Turkey With 5 Hudson Valley Turkey Trot Fun Runs
Are you already thinking that you need to get out and exercise more? This 2022 fall weather has been a bit summer-esque, so why don't you make this the time to get a little more exercise in before the big winter food holidays?. Do you know the Hudson Valley tradition...
Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location
A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale
A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
When Can Hudson Valley Liquor Stores Be Open Thanksgiving Day?
You are counting down to all of the delightful holiday events that you will be spending with your family. Congratulations, it is great that you are going to have a day (or two) off from work. While it can be a day or weeks full of work to pull it together, or to travel for a meal with your family, it is worth it.
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY
One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
Historic Grocery Now Modern Townhouse For Sale in Kingston, NY
I am in no way a city girl but it would take much for me to be talked into living at 84 Hone Street in Kingson, New York. The Hudson Valley is full of townhome properties but this one is right up my alley. Originally built in 1890 to be...
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
Eggbert Unveils Female Companion ‘Clair’ For Holiday Season
Eggbert, the iconic holiday egg, dropped a huge announcement this week. Last month, Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor delighted children and adults alike when they revealed that Eggbert would return after being in quarantine for the past two years. The magic of Eggbert. Since the early 70s the...
Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?
Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
Legendary Hudson Valley, New York Plant Closing, 138 Impacted
A Hudson Valley facility is closing after 125 years. At least 138 employees will be out of work. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on Avon closing its Rockland County facility. We've learned more information about the closure. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. Avon confirmed plans to close...
Hudson Valley Park Highlighted in Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that raises concern about the current state of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley
The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
