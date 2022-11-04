ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location

After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
FISHKILL, NY
Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location

A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
RHINEBECK, NY
Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale

A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
HIGHLAND, NY
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY

One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?

Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley

The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
