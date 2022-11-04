Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Fox40
Broderick Jerky Co.
What Broderick Jerky offers is flavors that are not found in your average grocery store. They sell thinly sliced Beef Jerky and recently added Brisket Jerky to their menu. The Hot Cheeto flavor is a customer favorite and its all word of mouth. There are a total of 7 flavors and each one has a following. They have a diverse blend of flavors and are always trying to improve our products. Follow them on their Instagram at @broderickjerkyco_
Fox40
California Fish and Grill
See what Chef Louie has prepared for you today at California Fish Grill. It’s seafood that’s “so good, so responsible.” For 23 years, seafood lovers have enjoyed flavorful, premium, and responsibly-sourced seafood specialities. Visit at cafishgrill.com or one of their Sacramento locations:. California Fish Grill. 2100...
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
Sacramento Magazine
Tower of Power: Oyster Bar Sacramento
What’s more impressive than a towering platter of fresh seafood? Not much. At the new OYSTER BAR in Natomas, you can order a seafood tower in one of three sizes, evocatively named The Teaser ($58), Getting Wet ($108) and Getting Lucky ($169). The last one comes with eight scallops and clams, a dozen oysters, mussels and shrimp, two lobster tails, a whole crab and a quarter pound of King crab. Put us down for wanting to get lucky.
Toys R Us among new shops and restaurants coming to DOCO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
daytrippen.com
Day Trip to Davis California
The City of Davis, California, located just 15 miles west of Sacramento, has a long history of being environmentally friendly and encouraging a “green” lifestyle. This college town is primarily built in and around the University of California, Davis campus and strongly supports art, culture, and local farming efforts.
rosevilletoday.com
December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu
Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive
Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
nomadlawyer.org
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
Fox40
Bliss Market Place
Bliss Marketplace is a vintage & lifestyle store featuring local vendors in our two warehouse stores. 11/10-11/12 9am-5pm & 11/13 10am-4pm 2529 Mercantile Dr. Suite C Rancho Cordova.
KTVU FOX 2
'Our hearts shattered': Alexis Gabe's father on discovery of daughter's remains
OAKLEY, Calif., - The partial remains of missing Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, were discovered on a rural road outside Plymouth, California. A visitor from Alaska was using a metal detector when they came across part of Gabe's remains last week in rural Amador County, police said Monday. That discovery ended the 11-month search for the East Bay woman.
Mountain Democrat
Soup at $2 a can
Half of increased prices are from excessive corporate profits. Prior to recent increased inflation, a can of soup was $1. Then, with. current inflation and increased corporate costs and appropriate profit, the cost of the can of soup should be $1.50. Instead, the cost to you is $2. The extra 50 cents is pure corporate greed.
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
Think before you spend | The best advice if you win the $1.9B Powerball Jackpot
STOCKTON, Calif. — At Ernie's General Store on East Waterloo Road in Stockton, it's been non-stop lottery fever. "I would make a lot of other people happy," said Sharon, when asked about what she would do if she struck it rich. "Probably buy a home," said Lionel Gonzalez, adding...
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Fox40
White Party Casting
The All White Party – The Egyptian Experience benefiting the L for Lupus Community Foundation. The event features an Egyptian Market Place where guests can purchase art, clothing,. Henna tattoos, and event memorabilia. Guest will venture through sections each. displaying a unique décor inspired by the theme all leading...
Sacramento City Unified School District captures hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District along with BusPatrol announced on Monday that since the back-to-school season began this year they found nearly 500 drivers failed to stop for school buses. According to the district, with the use of five school buses that were equipped with cameras, they found that 483 […]
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
