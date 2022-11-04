ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

By Edith M. Lederer
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKlZc_0izF82fP00

Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine , with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday.

The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, said group chairwoman Mary Robinson , former Irish president.

“We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine,” said Robinson , who also served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

The Elders have condemned Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine as “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and a reckless, unjustifiable act of aggression that threatens to destabilize world peace and security.” In late September, The Elders also condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and defended Ukraine’s right to defend its territory and sovereignty.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, a previous U.N. human rights commissioner, agreed that diplomacy and negotiation were the only way out of the war, but he stressed that did not mean asking Ukraine to cede its sovereignty, since it was the victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

He hinted that a settlement of the conflict could instead involve Russia receiving a concession “from another direction,” a possible reference to NATO, or one of its key members. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long complained the Western alliance has been pushing closer to its borders, a reality he has cited in justifying the invasion.

Former Mexican president Ernesto Zedillo said that despite economic sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States “the flow of resources to finance this war has continued,” including the huge influx of oil revenue to Russia.

"I think there should be less hypocrisy about the way in which this bellicose economic war is being fought,” he said.

Zedillo also accused Russia of committing crimes that the International Criminal Court is charged with addressing — genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity — and that have to be decided by “due process.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says will not give up ‘a centimetre’ of land in Donetsk

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where a heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed – to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, Mr Zelensky said.“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.This comes as the UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin...
The Independent

Sean Penn gives one of his Oscars to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

Sean Penn has given one of his Oscars to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “symbol of faith”.The award, which the 62-year-old actor won in either 2004 or 2009, will stay in Ukraine until the end of the war.Penn gave Zelenskyy his Oscar during his third visit to Ukraine during its full-scale war with Russia.“If I know this is here with you, then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight,” Penn told Zelenskyy while handing him the Oscar award.During their meeting, the Fair Game star was also presented with the Order of Merit of the III degree by...
The Independent

Putin’s war in Ukraine has destroyed 5 million acres of forest, Zelensky tells Cop27

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine destroyed 5 million acres of forests in less than six months, president Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN’s Cop27 climate summit.Addressing delegates in Egypt in a video message, the Ukrainian president accused Russia of hampering and distracting from global efforts to combat climate breakdown – warning that “there can be no effective climate policy without peace on Earth”.As world leaders grapple with how to control the fossil fuel emissions heating our planet, Mr Zelensky alleged that the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion has “forced dozens of countries to resume coal-fired power generation in order...
The Independent

Trump rally today – DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters, and there was cheering from the crowd when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose husband was recently violently attacked in their home.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD

China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
The Independent

‘Listen to the people’: Cracks appear within Iran’s ruling elite over protest movement

Fractures are appearing within Iran’s ruling political elite over a nationwide popular uprising that has lasted more than seven weeks and challenged the Islamic Republic like rarely before in its 43 years of existence. The rifts so far are less potentially cataclysmic than the splits that appeared within the political and clerical ruling classes following the 2009 outpouring of popular mass protests triggered by the disputed reelection of a hardline president. It also remains unclear whether any moderation in tone reflects shifting policy or empty gestures by a spooked leadership aimed at calming tempers and slowing down protests.“I hope security...
The Independent

Cop27 news – live: Pakistan PM says time for rich nations to help is ‘now or never’

Pakistan’s prime minister has made an emotional plea at the UN’s Cop27 summit for richer nations to help countries that are reeling from the effects of the climate crisis.During his speech in Sharm el-Sheikh, Shehbaz Sharif said it was “now or never” to take action and warned that, “for us, there is no ‘planet B’”.“This Cop rings an alarm bell for humanity, it is the only platform where the survival of the human race as a goal still holds promise,” he said. “It is also the forum where we as vulnerable countries take our case to the rich and...
The Independent

Trump v DeSantis: Who will be true Maga king after midterm results?

It was not so many news cycles ago that Ron DeSantis was the clear understudy in Trumpworld.Who can forget the sickeningly obnoxious adverts he ran four years ago when he first ran for governor of Florida, showing him and his children pretending to build a play wall on the US southern border?That was the price of getting Trump’s endorsement for a race he he ended up winning, but only narrowly.“Thank you to the people of Florida for your faith, your support and the trust you have placed in me,” DeSantis said, being sure to also thank Trump by name, saying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

UN to vote on resolution saying Russia must pay reparations

The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote for Monday on a resolution that would call for Russia to held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations.The draft resolution, obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, would recognize the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine.It would recommend that the assembly’s 193 member nations, in cooperation with Ukraine, create “an international register" to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia.Russia’s veto power in...
The Independent

AOC warns Americans ‘not to fall’ for false GOP claims of ‘suspicious’ counting delays

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has warned Americans not to “fall” for false Republican claims of “suspicious” counting delays. “Many states don’t allow mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day. But many races can’t be called until mail-ins are counted, which can take over 24h. This is normal, but some GOP are laying ground to claim any race not called tonight is suspicious. Don’t fall for it,” the Democrat tweeted on Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

DeSantis supporters chant ‘two more years’ in nod to possible 2024 run despite Trump threats

After his projected victory in the Florida governor’s race, Ron DeSantis said voters have “rewritten the political map” by solidifying Republican control in the state, a bellwether for right-wing politics that has rocketed the governor’s national profile and signalled 2024 presidential election ambitions.His supporters chanted “two more years” – a nod to the possibility that he could step away from the governor’s office to seek the GOP nomination in 2024.“We saw freedom and our very way of life in so many other jurisdictions in this country wither on the vine,” he told supporters on 8 November. “Florida held the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

911K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy