Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek prowler, accused of trying to break into women's apartments
Columbia police asked for the public's help to find a suspected prowler. In a Facebook post, police described the events. On August 9, someone called officers to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane for a burglary. A woman said a man entered her apartment while she was home. She said...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
krcgtv.com
Dispatch logs show Columbia Police responded to 19 shots fired incidents in 38 days
COLUMBIA — Following a double homicide over the weekend, Columbia Police have responded to 19 different calls for shots fired incidents since the start of October, according to dispatch logs, averaging one such incident every two days. Columbia's online 911 dispatch records don't appear to go past November 2021,...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City police arrest second suspect charged in early Sunday morning shooting
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police Tuesday morning arrested a second suspect wanted in connection to a shooting and an assault early Sunday morning. In a press release, JCPD Lt. David Williams said Cortez Burton, Jr. was arrested after a traffic stop just after 9:00 AM. Williams said he...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City police arrest man after road rage incident
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department says one man is in custody after responding to a shots fired incident Monday night. Police say the incident happened just before 9:00 PM near US Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard. A 911 caller said someone fired multiple rounds from a vehicle after an apparent road rage incident and continued driving north on the highway.
krcgtv.com
Shots heard on 911 call as victim asks for help
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman was on the phone with Boone County Joint Communication when shots rang out resulting in the death of two women on Boyd Lane Saturday night. According to court documents, a call came into BCJC at 10:48 Saturday evening. At the beginning of the call, the woman simply says "Cadilac Derrick," referring to the 35-year-old suspect in a double gun murder. The caller says Derrick is refusing to give her her keys back and had been abusing her.
krcgtv.com
Mother, son charged after shooting, assault early Sunday morning in Jefferson City
Prosecutors have charged a mother and son after a shooting and an assault early Sunday morning. Someone called the police to the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard at 12:52 a.m. for a fight where there was a handgun. When officers got to the scene, the suspect and victim had both...
krcgtv.com
Quatavia Givens defense attorneys filed new motions at the Cole County Courthouse
Jefferson City — The attorneys for Quatavia Givens, the woman charged with murdering four-year-old Darnell Gray in 2018 filed a few motions in court that sparked pushback from prosecutors. The public defenders for Givens requested for third parties to submit documentation related to the case but not share the...
krcgtv.com
Man arrested after two women killed in shooting Saturday night
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man was arrested after a shots fired incident that left two women dead Saturday night. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, Cadilac Derrick, 35, was arrested for two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. The incident happened...
krcgtv.com
Four charged with drug possession after traffic stop in Osage Beach
A saturation patrol in Osage Beach led law enforcement to arrest three people and take a fifth of a pound of meth off the streets. Camden County Sheriff's deputies, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group officers, and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were conducting the patrol, Saturday night into early Sunday.
krcgtv.com
MU fraternity hazing defendant has court hearing
COLUMBIA — One of the eleven defendants in a case of fraternity hazing out of the University of Missouri had a court hearing on Monday, though he did not appear and his attorney only appeared virtually. Blake Morsovillo is charged with a felony count of hazing, for his alleged...
krcgtv.com
MoDOT releases plans to build roundabout in Holts Summit
The Missouri Department of Transportation released its proposal to improve an intersection in Holts Summit. MoDOT wants to build a roundabout at the eastbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps at Route OO (W. Simon Boulevard). Exhibit One by Jenny Weiser on Scribd. MoDOT would also widen the lanes in...
krcgtv.com
Two dead, one seriously injured after Chariton County crash
Two people are dead and one was seriously hurt after a crash in Chariton County Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in their online report that the crash happened on Highway 24, three miles east of Salisbury. Paul Busto, 57, of Clark, MO, was driving east in a...
krcgtv.com
Cole County EMS shows off new ambulance
The Cole County EMS showed off their new ambulance. In a Facebook post, county officials said they received their Osage Industries Super Warrior Type I Ambulance. The ambulance has a commercial truck chassis with automatic four-wheel drive and a longer wheelbase. It also has an HVAC unit that will keep...
krcgtv.com
Secretary of State's Office shares email from DOJ asking to observe Cole County Polls
COLE COUNTY — On Sunday, the Missouri Secretary of State's Office posted a tweet sharing an email that was sent from the US Department of Justice to Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer. In the email, Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Charles Thomas wrote that...
krcgtv.com
Department of Justice monitors expected outside of Cole County polling places
JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer and his team have been working towards this election for the past two and a half months, but Tuesday’s election is putting everything into high gear. Now, they are using all their efforts to ensure the highest number of voters show up to the polls.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City officials hold two public meetings on a proposal to raise bus fares
The City of Jefferson announced two public meetings to talk about a proposal to raise the price of riding the bus. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works & Planning Committee recommended to the city council that JEFFTRAN raise fares. Regular Fare (1 ride) increase from $1.00 to...
krcgtv.com
Cole County polling places see larger-than-expected new and returning voter turnout
JEFFERSON CITY — After a 35% expected voter turnout in Cole County today, polling places have been exceeding that number since 12:30 p.m. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said that he expects those numbers to be close to 40% county-wide once all ballots have been counted county-wide. Some individual polling places have seen as high as 55% voter turnout.
krcgtv.com
U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Schmitt campaigns in Boone County day before Election Day
BOONE COUNTY — Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt campaigned Monday at the Boone County Republican Headquarters in Columbia. Schmitt toured the state with Election Day just one day away. Polls showed Schmitt ahead in the race to fill Roy Blunt’s seat in Congress...
krcgtv.com
Southern Boone duo claims individual state cross country titles
COLUMBIA — Southern Boone swept individual honors Saturday on the final day of the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships. Connor Burns won the Class 3 boys race by more than a minute. Alexandra Volkart took top honors in the Class 3 girls race, which saw eight area runners finish in the top 13.
Comments / 0