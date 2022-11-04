NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman was on the phone with Boone County Joint Communication when shots rang out resulting in the death of two women on Boyd Lane Saturday night. According to court documents, a call came into BCJC at 10:48 Saturday evening. At the beginning of the call, the woman simply says "Cadilac Derrick," referring to the 35-year-old suspect in a double gun murder. The caller says Derrick is refusing to give her her keys back and had been abusing her.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO