Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance

COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City police arrest man after road rage incident

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department says one man is in custody after responding to a shots fired incident Monday night. Police say the incident happened just before 9:00 PM near US Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard. A 911 caller said someone fired multiple rounds from a vehicle after an apparent road rage incident and continued driving north on the highway.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Shots heard on 911 call as victim asks for help

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman was on the phone with Boone County Joint Communication when shots rang out resulting in the death of two women on Boyd Lane Saturday night. According to court documents, a call came into BCJC at 10:48 Saturday evening. At the beginning of the call, the woman simply says "Cadilac Derrick," referring to the 35-year-old suspect in a double gun murder. The caller says Derrick is refusing to give her her keys back and had been abusing her.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man arrested after two women killed in shooting Saturday night

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man was arrested after a shots fired incident that left two women dead Saturday night. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, Cadilac Derrick, 35, was arrested for two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. The incident happened...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Four charged with drug possession after traffic stop in Osage Beach

A saturation patrol in Osage Beach led law enforcement to arrest three people and take a fifth of a pound of meth off the streets. Camden County Sheriff's deputies, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group officers, and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were conducting the patrol, Saturday night into early Sunday.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

MU fraternity hazing defendant has court hearing

COLUMBIA — One of the eleven defendants in a case of fraternity hazing out of the University of Missouri had a court hearing on Monday, though he did not appear and his attorney only appeared virtually. Blake Morsovillo is charged with a felony count of hazing, for his alleged...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MoDOT releases plans to build roundabout in Holts Summit

The Missouri Department of Transportation released its proposal to improve an intersection in Holts Summit. MoDOT wants to build a roundabout at the eastbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps at Route OO (W. Simon Boulevard). Exhibit One by Jenny Weiser on Scribd. MoDOT would also widen the lanes in...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
krcgtv.com

Two dead, one seriously injured after Chariton County crash

Two people are dead and one was seriously hurt after a crash in Chariton County Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in their online report that the crash happened on Highway 24, three miles east of Salisbury. Paul Busto, 57, of Clark, MO, was driving east in a...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Cole County EMS shows off new ambulance

The Cole County EMS showed off their new ambulance. In a Facebook post, county officials said they received their Osage Industries Super Warrior Type I Ambulance. The ambulance has a commercial truck chassis with automatic four-wheel drive and a longer wheelbase. It also has an HVAC unit that will keep...
krcgtv.com

Cole County polling places see larger-than-expected new and returning voter turnout

JEFFERSON CITY — After a 35% expected voter turnout in Cole County today, polling places have been exceeding that number since 12:30 p.m. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said that he expects those numbers to be close to 40% county-wide once all ballots have been counted county-wide. Some individual polling places have seen as high as 55% voter turnout.
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Southern Boone duo claims individual state cross country titles

COLUMBIA — Southern Boone swept individual honors Saturday on the final day of the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships. Connor Burns won the Class 3 boys race by more than a minute. Alexandra Volkart took top honors in the Class 3 girls race, which saw eight area runners finish in the top 13.
ASHLAND, MO

