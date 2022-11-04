Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
Around College Football: Clemson, Alabama fall on the road
Both No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama failed tough road tests on Saturday night. Along with No. 1 Tennessee’s loss to No. 3 Georgia and winning efforts by No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Oregon, large shake ups to the CFP rankings are expected on Tuesday. No. 7...
Morgan Fingall cements her legacy as a Lady Vol
Morgahn Fingall and Tennessee Volleyball have been synonymous for the last four years. The senior from Fairfax, Virginia, has had an impact on the floor for the Lady Vols since she stepped on campus. On Saturday, Fingall cemented her name in the record books of Tennessee volleyball as she put down her 1,000th career kill.
Tennessee basketball draws atypical large student-crowd for season opener
Over 3,500 UT students are registered for Tennessee's season opener against Tennessee Tech Monday night, a UT spokesperson told The Daily Beacon. The number is much larger than a typical crowd size for a game like Monday's against a non-conference, mid-major opponent, which usually draw about 1,500 students. The large...
Fingall’s career day leads Lady Vols to a 3-1 victory over LSU
Tennessee defeated LSU in four sets (22-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22) on Sunday in Thompson Boling Arena to complete a weekend sweep of the Tigers. A day after she hit 1,000 career kills, Morgahn Fingall set a new career high in kills. The senior from Fairfax, VA finished Sunday with 27 kills on .365% hitting.
Jordan Horston prepares for a homecoming as Lady Vols open the 2022-2023 season
The Lady Vols open their season on Tuesday against No. 14 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. For Tennessee point guard Jordan Horston, Tuesday’s contest will be more than just another game. Horston is a Columbus native. The senior was the 2019 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year. “Ohio State...
Tennessee breezes past Tennessee Tech 75-43 in season opener
No. 11 Tennessee started off its season with a 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday after shaking off a rough first half and putting on an offensive display in the second half. Tyreke Key shined in his debut for the Vols. The Indiana State transfer had 17 points and...
Knoxville coffee shops to visit this fall
It is fall in Knoxville, and with countless places to visit, it is hard to decide which stop needs to be made first during this cozy season. Nothing says fall like a warm coffee shop where students can go to grab a delicious coffee and study for the upcoming finals season. Here are three coffee shops that are a must visit this fall.
Letter to the Editor: Federalist Society College of Law
We are definitely not a “secret society,” but we are a well-kept secret at the University of Tennessee. We are a relatively small student organization at a small college and a large state university, but our small size does not reflect our passion and influence. The Federalist Society...
