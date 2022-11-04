Several women join lawsuit alleging mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints at Loyola University Chicago
Ashley Pileika, an attorney with The Law Office of Darren Wolf, joins Lisa Dent to explain why a lawsuit was filed on the behalf of several women who claim the staff at Loyola University Chicago mishandled student complaints of sexual misconduct and suppressed reports of sexual violence.Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
