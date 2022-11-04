ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several women join lawsuit alleging mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints at Loyola University Chicago

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

Ashley Pileika, an attorney with The Law Office of Darren Wolf, joins Lisa Dent to explain why a lawsuit was filed on the behalf of several women who claim the staff at Loyola University Chicago mishandled student complaints of sexual misconduct and suppressed reports of sexual violence.

