SpaceX launches 54 satellites into Earth's orbit
SpaxeX succesfullly sent 54 Starlink satellites into Earth's low orbit on Thursday morning at a launch center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
NASA suggests new space cooling technology could charge electric cars in 5 minutes
Wish your electric car didn't take so long to charge? NASA says a new piece of technology intended for space could change that.
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says
SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock
(AP) — Twitter’s new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He sold $7 […]
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
This mysterious Space Force plane has been in orbit for 900 days
The craft has now been circling the earth for around two and a half years. Boeing SpaceThe small space plane, called the X-37Bm, has been conducting a series of experiments from the upper atmosphere for the last two years.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket is back on the launchpad ahead of third launch attempt
NASA's Space Launch System rocket, which is at the core of plans to return humans to the moon, is headed back to the launchpad Friday as the space agency gears up another attempt to launch the Artemis I mission.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
Watch a 'ring of fire' eclipse play out from space in epic new NASA footage
A partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25 looked like an epic ring of fire when viewed by NASA's Hinode satellite, new footage reveals.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
DARPA plans to dispatch satellites to 'spaceship graveyard'
The U.S. state's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) intends to send satellites "where people send their spacecraft to die." The research and development division of the Pentagon is investigating satellite advantages at a distance that most space companies try to avoid, according to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday.
SpaceX launch of Japanese moon lander, UAE rover delayed to Nov. 22
The Tokyo company ispace's Mission 1, which will carry a tiny moon rover for the United Arab Emirates, has been delayed about a week, to no earlier than Nov. 22.
NASA plans its second human moon landing on Artemis 4 after all: report
Artemis 4 will land on the moon as soon as 2027 instead of continuing to build out a supporting NASA-led lunar station called Gateway.
SpaceX is building one next-gen Raptor engine every day ahead of Starship launch
NASA deputy associate administrator Mark Kirasich spoke highly of SpaceX's progress on Starship in a subcommittee meeting of NASA's Advisory Council on Monday, October 31, as per an Ars Technica report. In 2021, NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a modified version of Starship as a lunar...
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE moon probe overcomes glitch, sets sights on lunar orbit
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe has bounced back from a troubling glitch and is on track to reach the moon this month as planned.
thenationalnews.com
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to travel to space station in February on six-month mission
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, right, is seen for the first time in a SpaceX astronaut suit. He is sitting in a Dragon Crew Capsule during a training session. All photos: Nasa / SpaceX. Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing to launch on a six-month mission to the International...
SpaceX's next Falcon Heavy rocket launch may fly before Christmas
The next SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch date is up in the air, but the most optimistic projections have Viasat-3 flying in December. A Space Force payload is just behind, in 2023.
