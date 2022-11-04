ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rowland Gets Whimsical and Feathered in Christian Siriano Dress for amfAR Gala 2022 Los Angeles

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12occM_0izF5Jyo00

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a striking all-black ensemble.

In support of the organization, which raises money for AIDS and HIV research, Rowland wore a black strapless dress by Christian Siriano with a sheer skirt and feather trim paired with a black feather coat around the shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UGaw_0izF5Jyo00
Kelly Rowland attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Rowland accessorized the look with diamond jewelry, including two diamond bracelets, a diamond necklace and a pair of statement diamond earrings.

To create her look, Rowland worked with stylist Scot Louie, who dressed Rowland for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where Rowland sported the black cutout dress that Julia Fox made headlines for in opening LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Twqj_0izF5Jyo00
Kelly Rowland attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

For makeup, Rowland went for an understated evening-ready look with a nude lip, rose blush and a touch of mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a straightened style.

At the ceremony, Rowland received the amfAR Award of Courage for her ongoing support and advocacy in the fight against AIDS and HIV. Her husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan Weatherspoon were in attendance.

AmFAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and healthcare policies. The annual amfAR gala helps raise money to support their initiatives, from HIV Cure research to political action.

