Lexington, KY

How to Watch the Breeders' Cup Online: Live Stream Horse Racing Without Cable

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Horse racing’s end-of-the-year finale has opened its starting gates with the 2022 Breeders’ Cup kicking off at the Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

Whether you’re a casual racing fan or a professional handicapper, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the year’s last big race, including how to watch the Breeders’ Cup Classic online without cable.

What is the Breeders’ Cup?

Though not part of the Triple Crown series, the Breeders’ Cup is one of the biggest horse racing events of the year with a purse of $6 million for the Breeders’ Cup Classic race. The event draws the best Grade I horses from around the world, tides us horse racing fans over until the Kentucky Derby in May, and culminates in the Breeders’ Cup Classic — one of the most important single races in the world.

Compared to the Triple Crown races, the Breeders’ Cup is relatively new. Formed in 1984, the event has seen steady growth, now competing with much older races in terms of importance. Of course, the Breeders’ Cup also brings in a massive amount of betting: last year’s meet at Del Mar brought in a handle of $182.9 million over its two days.

When is the 2022 Breeders’ Cup? Date, Time

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup started on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. ET, with races ending at 6 p.m. ET. Day two racing on Nov. 5 sees coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The main attraction — the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic race — has a post time of 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT on Nov. 5.

How to Watch the Breeders’ Cup on TV

If you’re planning on watching the Breeders’ Cup on TV, you’ll need USA Network and NBC in your cable package. USA Network will have coverage of the Breeders’ Cup during all of day one and on day two until 3:30 p.m. ET. After that, NBC takes over for the last few hours of coverage, including the Breeders’ Cup Classic race.

How to Watch the Breeders’ Cup Online

If you’ve cut the cord and don’t have cable, no need to worry: There are a few easy ways to live stream the Breeders’ Cup online, and even a couple of ways to watch the Breeders’ cup for free. Better yet, these online options let you live stream the Breeders’ Cup on your laptop, phone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming devices.

1. Watch the Breeders’ Cup on Peacock

The easiest way to watch the Breeders’ Cup online is with Peacock . The NBC-owned service will be live streaming day two races after 3:30 p.m. ET — including the Breeders Cup Classic race. All you need to access the Breeders’ Cup live stream on Peacock is a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 a month and also gets you on-demand access to other hit series like Downton Abbey and Yellowstone .

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

2. Watch the Breeders’ Cup on fuboTV

Another way to watch the Breeders’ Cup online is through a live TV streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC. One such streamer is fuboTV , which gets you over 260 live TV channels including USA Network and NBC to stream the Breeders’ Cup online. fuboTV costs $69.99 per month , and starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Watch the Breeders’ Cup on Sling

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services — and it costs significantly less than its competitors. The streamer’s Sling Blue package gets you live access to USA Network and NBC, making it a good way to stream the Breeders’ Cup online. Sling Blue normally costs $35 per month , but right now new customers can get 50% off their first month’s bill, bringing the price down to just $17.50 .

Buy Sling Subscription $17.50

4. Watch the Breeders’ Cup on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the most comprehensive streaming service on the market, getting you access to live TV channels, Hulu on-demand content, and free subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ — all for $69.99 per month . USA Network and NBC are both in Hulu + Live TV’s channel lineup, again letting you watch the Breeders’ Cup live online without cable.

Buy Hulu + Live TV Subscription $69.99

How to Watch the Breeders’ Cup Online for Free

Because the Breeders’ Cup only lasts two days, it’s possible to get a Breeders’ Cup live stream for free (without breaking any laws). Just sign up for fuboTV’s seven-day free trial , as mentioned above, and you’ll be able to watch the Breeders’ Cup live online without paying.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

