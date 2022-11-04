Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’
Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Nick Jackson Surfaces For The First Time Since AEW All Out Fight
Nick Jackson was seen out in public for the first time since the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight, as he was in attendance at Sunday night’s NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. At one point during the game, he was seen on the court tossing t-shirts to the crowd.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bandido Officially Signs With AEW
According to a report from F4WOnline, Bandido has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The contract is now official, as pen was put to paper recently. Bandido faced off against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite. At the time, he was offered a contract with the company. WWE also had an offer on the table.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Nick Aldis & NWA Situation
A new report from Fightful sheds a little more light on what’s going on between Nick Aldis and the NWA in light of his recent suspension. Fans might remember that Aldis’ punishment came after comments he made about not re-signing with the company when his contract expires in January.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Blasts WWE For Inducting ‘Bully’ JBL Into The Hall Of Fame
Ric Flair has called out WWE for allowing the induction of John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield into the Hall of Fame despite his history of alleged bullying. JBL has faced accusations of bullying for years, with stars including Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Daivari, Ivory, and others all having called him a bully in interviews.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Talks His Role In “The Last Match,” How Difficult It Was
Matt Cardona has been everywhere in the world of indie wrestling these days, but he’s also got another role – performing lead in The Last Match. Cardona has taken to the stage in the lead role of the musical production. Recently, he spoke about his role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast.
ewrestlingnews.com
Davey Richards Explains How He Got Started Working in NWA
In his interview with the Battleground Podcast, Davey Richards explained how he got started working for NWA despite having been asked to work Impact Slammiversary. You can check out some of the highlights below. (via 411 Mania) On how he started working with the NWA: “Actually it happened — as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta: AEW Is “Absolutely Not” At War With WWE
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta has refuted the idea that All Elite Wrestling is at war with WWE. Since AEW was founded in 2019, the company has taken shots at WWE’s product, which WWE has done in return on occasion. During a recent appearance on MackMania, Yuta clarified that despite...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Believes His Son Can Make It In Pro Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on his TNA World Championship match with Kurt Angle back in 2015, which is a bout the latter has openly admitted made him decide against retirement at the time. Additionally, the Almighty One commented...
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
