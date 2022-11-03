Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton247now.com
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Hot Wheels is coming to Dayton for the first time ever!. Hot Wheels fans of all ages will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Wright State University Nutter Center, May 6 & 7 for 3 epic performances!
dayton247now.com
Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
dayton247now.com
"It's not just a convention, it's a family", AcadeCon continues this weekend in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- You can enter a whole new world at the R-P-G Academy 10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center. This is an opportunity for gamers to play board games and meet new people. Organizers shared that this idea all started in a basement with some friends...
dayton247now.com
Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley
Veterans Day Program - The Civil War's George Sprecher. Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 12 W. George St., Arcanum. Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn. MVCTC Veterans Day Ceremony - 9:45 am-12 pm. Miami Valley Career Technology Center, 6800 Hoke Road, Clayton. Greenville Veterans Day Ceremony...
dayton247now.com
Fire crews on scene of two house fires on Alaska Street
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are fighting a working fire in two homes on Alaska Street in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that both homes have been evacuated and there have been no transports to the hospital at this time. Dispatch says that AES has been contacted to turn...
dayton247now.com
North Carolina man accused of killing his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A North Carolina man is behind bars in Clark County, accused of killing his father. Springfield Police say Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, was arrested on a charge of murder early Monday morning. Investigators say he shot his father, 64-year-old Kevin D. Votaw, of Springfield. Police say...
dayton247now.com
Versailles volleyball headed back to state tournament
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - After seeing the season end in a regional final the last three years, Versailles volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after winning a regional title Saturday. The Tigers are one of three area teams who will be at the Nutter Center Thursday, along with...
dayton247now.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
