ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Hot Wheels is coming to Dayton for the first time ever!. Hot Wheels fans of all ages will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Wright State University Nutter Center, May 6 & 7 for 3 epic performances!
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley

Veterans Day Program - The Civil War's George Sprecher. Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 12 W. George St., Arcanum. Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn. MVCTC Veterans Day Ceremony - 9:45 am-12 pm. Miami Valley Career Technology Center, 6800 Hoke Road, Clayton. Greenville Veterans Day Ceremony...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fire crews on scene of two house fires on Alaska Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are fighting a working fire in two homes on Alaska Street in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that both homes have been evacuated and there have been no transports to the hospital at this time. Dispatch says that AES has been contacted to turn...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

North Carolina man accused of killing his father in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A North Carolina man is behind bars in Clark County, accused of killing his father. Springfield Police say Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, was arrested on a charge of murder early Monday morning. Investigators say he shot his father, 64-year-old Kevin D. Votaw, of Springfield. Police say...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Versailles volleyball headed back to state tournament

KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - After seeing the season end in a regional final the last three years, Versailles volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after winning a regional title Saturday. The Tigers are one of three area teams who will be at the Nutter Center Thursday, along with...
VERSAILLES, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy