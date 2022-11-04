Welsh environmental officials have asked dedicated Harry Potter fans to please stop leaving socks on the grave of Dobby the house elf. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One" was released in 2010. The film, half of the conclusion to the fantasy series, features the tragic death of Dobby, a beloved character who is freed from captivity after receiving a sock as a gift. Dobby died protecting Harry -- making his death especially poignant for viewers.

