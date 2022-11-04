ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Welsh officials say a tribute to Dobby the house elf can stay -- so long as visitors stop leaving socks

Welsh environmental officials have asked dedicated Harry Potter fans to please stop leaving socks on the grave of Dobby the house elf. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One" was released in 2010. The film, half of the conclusion to the fantasy series, features the tragic death of Dobby, a beloved character who is freed from captivity after receiving a sock as a gift. Dobby died protecting Harry -- making his death especially poignant for viewers.

